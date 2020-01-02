 Skip to content
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.flhr4-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lhr8-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.flhr4-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 760x960]


Yeah but we have Caturday and Wetnoseday. I'd say that makes for a pretty good future :-)
How it going today?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: lilyspad: [Fark user image 760x960]

Yeah but we have Caturday and Wetnoseday. I'd say that makes for a pretty good future :-)
How it going today?


Not so hot, actually. Lots of abdominal pain....came home from work this morning. If it's not better by tomorrow morning, I'll get it checked out. :(
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I Ate Shergar: [scontent.flhr4-2.fna.fbcdn.net image 720x812]


so sweet!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Fark that Pixel: lilyspad: [Fark user image 760x960]

Yeah but we have Caturday and Wetnoseday. I'd say that makes for a pretty good future :-)
How it going today?

Not so hot, actually. Lots of abdominal pain....came home from work this morning. If it's not better by tomorrow morning, I'll get it checked out. :(


dang, you do that! Get better please!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have 5 outside cats to come in to eat every day.
we are in a rainy 2 day (3 inch) storm
3 of the cats came in to eat and have gone to the door to be let out
then they see the rain pouring down and make no move to go out
they look up at me like "make it stop"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CATURDAY!
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_mapes said to give all you guys her love and tell you she is healing, and misses you all!
/my paraphrase
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_mapes said to give all you guys her love and tell you she is healing, and misses you all!
/my paraphrase


wut?? what happened? Is she sick or injured?

Bathia, we miss you!!

Hurry back!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_mapes said to give all you guys her love and tell you she is healing, and misses you all!
/my paraphrase


Hope she's okay.  :(
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We got a call from Mia's Doctor today regarding her lymph node biopsy. There is no sign of the disease in the lymph nodes.👍 The enlargement is most likely the result of an infection.

So, we're left with a neatly compartmentalized tumor in her right sinus cavity. Hopefully we can get that cleaned out. As soon as the radiation oncologist completes the treatment plan we'll get her on the schedule.

photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: We got a call from Mia's Doctor today regarding her lymph node biopsy. There is no sign of the disease in the lymph nodes.👍 The enlargement is most likely the result of an infection.

So, we're left with a neatly compartmentalized tumor in her right sinus cavity. Hopefully we can get that cleaned out. As soon as the radiation oncologist completes the treatment plan we'll get her on the schedule.

[photos.smugmug.com image 600x450]


no lymph involvement is excellent news!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: We got a call from Mia's Doctor today regarding her lymph node biopsy. There is no sign of the disease in the lymph nodes.👍 The enlargement is most likely the result of an infection.

So, we're left with a neatly compartmentalized tumor in her right sinus cavity. Hopefully we can get that cleaned out. As soon as the radiation oncologist completes the treatment plan we'll get her on the schedule.

[photos.smugmug.com image 600x450]


That is so wonderful!!!! Yay for you guys, and Mia!!! ♥
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
These pics popped up on Desi's FB timeline today, they were taken 3 years ago.  Buzz had walked through the handle of a paper bag.  Most cats would run around the house like they were possessed by a demon.  Not Buzzer.  He just calmly walked around with a bag strapped to his midsection until I cut him loose.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_mapes said to give all you guys her love and tell you she is healing, and misses you all!
/my paraphrase

wut?? what happened? Is she sick or injured?

Bathia, we miss you!!

Hurry back!


lilyspad: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_mapes said to give all you guys her love and tell you she is healing, and misses you all!
/my paraphrase

Hope she's okay.  :(


She is recovering, seems to be doing good. Was a infection in her leg she said.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: We got a call from Mia's Doctor today regarding her lymph node biopsy. There is no sign of the disease in the lymph nodes.👍 The enlargement is most likely the result of an infection.

So, we're left with a neatly compartmentalized tumor in her right sinus cavity. Hopefully we can get that cleaned out. As soon as the radiation oncologist completes the treatment plan we'll get her on the schedule.

[photos.smugmug.com image 600x450]


that sound like better news!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: valnt9: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_mapes said to give all you guys her love and tell you she is healing, and misses you all!
/my paraphrase

wut?? what happened? Is she sick or injured?

Bathia, we miss you!!

Hurry back!

lilyspad: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_mapes said to give all you guys her love and tell you she is healing, and misses you all!
/my paraphrase

Hope she's okay.  :(

She is recovering, seems to be doing good. Was a infection in her leg she said.


Poor Bathia!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Purrsday everbuddy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Happy Purrsday everbuddy!


same to you!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage:
Happy Purrsday everbuddy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 620x499]


have one on me!
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of my favorites :-)
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
old & sick...she just sits on my lap or naps elsewhere. The days are winding down for her, unfortunately.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I will return to Canada in a few days, and the first thing I am doing is rescue two kitties, because 2 is better than one.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

beezeltown: [Fark user image image 422x750]old & sick...she just sits on my lap or naps elsewhere. The days are winding down for her, unfortunately.


She looks exactly like mine who just died. The look in her eyes...just tired.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
working ft pg1, mayhap not furr long.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

sherpa18 fetched this in 11.12.16
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 620x499]


Way ahead of ya...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got my bucket list done tonight.  Yay!!!
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
wee bit furrther down

beezeltown: [Fark user image 422x750]old & sick...she just sits on my lap or naps elsewhere. The days are winding down for her, unfortunately.

She still pretty.  Please do Love Her while you still can.

some_beer_drinker: I will return to Canada in a few days, and the first thing I am doing is rescue two kitties, because 2 is better than one.

Go For It Please!!  Hope no Issues with Cusstoms; also hope you queried already & they said It's OK.
Transcribe Nov/Dec issue of Intl Women's Radio Rag now, & sposed to do State Radio Alumna Rag only 1 submitted furr.  2 changed their e-dresses, only 1 typed To What.  Other'll get US-Mule-carried hard copy  firmly clenched between its teeth.With another nag for new e-dress if they got one!
Reminded when checking in here, Already Votied in favour of this!
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Was still Dinner Time in eastern time zone when grabbed this out of Foto Folders.  Methinx it's another sherpa18 fetch, but fail to recall save date.  Gushy Fuds can come Any Time eh.  0Dark30 may be more highly appreciated than in daylit daylight, except for Dawn.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: valnt9: [Fark user image 620x499]

have one on me!
[Fark user image image 776x1176]
One of my favorites :-)


Mmm, tasty!
 
