 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dayton Daily News)   County sheriff shoots down Pink Panther excuse of suspect found with drugs in his pants pockets   (daytondailynews.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Justin Timberlake, Duran Duran, Drug, Illegal drug trade, local family, Dayton Daily News, actual attorney, Public Service Announcement  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2020 at 11:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Drug pants, drug pants, drug pants drug pants drug pants♫
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude. I didn't know someone put that in my pocket. If I knew someone put that in my pocket, I would have thrown it away a long time ago.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom uses that same excuse whenever something gets in her pants.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ And you may find yourself in beautiful jeans
And in some beautiful strife
And you may ask yourself, well
How did I get here?♫
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but how does his ass look in the jeans?

/ asking for a friend
// seriously, she wants to know!
/// threes
 
daffy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I usually know what's in my pants and I usually wear my pants. Well...there was that time in... Um, Never mind I don't think that's...Bye
 
Madaynun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: ♫ Drug pants, drug pants, whatcha gonna do? when the drug pants are on you?♫
 
Madaynun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: ♫ Drug pants, drug pants, whatcha gonna do? when the drug pants are on you?♫

Archie Goodwin: ♫ And you may find yourself in beautiful jeans
And in some beautiful strife
And you may ask yourself, well
How did I get here?♫
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Live PD: My Friend's Pants | A&E
Youtube o8L7tTN5L1w
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report