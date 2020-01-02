 Skip to content
(MSN)   Driver blows .256. Claims to not be impaired because she is a professional drinker. What is her Fark name?   (msn.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver blows .256

In a row?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Driver blows .256

In a row?


Try not to blow any .256 on your way through the parking lot.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably better she is drinking that much and not me.....


i.iheart.comView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whoops, you guys. My bad!
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Matt Gaetz in drag?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/have at it, Subby
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Both my DUI's registered .161, which is .001% enough to turn you into a super drunk according to PA law.  That doesn't grant you super power status, it just means you get to pay a couple extra grand for counseling. :(
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Driver blows .256

In a row?


So...driver blows a Korean dude?
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
professional drinker

Wait, that's a thing? I could be getting paid?
 
mattgsx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
DNRTFA? It is literally just the headline, except a reporter needed to add their name to note that they saw an officer post it on Twitter.

/That's some real good investigative journalism there, Lou
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Driver blows .256

In a row?


I had a witty comment but this broke me
 
detonator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a friend who was a former major league ballplayer who blew .29. He's 6'6" and 260 pounds. That's a lot of drink in'...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sid_6.7: professional drinker

Wait, that's a thing? I could be getting paid?


As a sommelier one is often called upon to taste fine wines that do not meet the customers expectations and recommend something more to their liking. Unless it is "corked" that original bottle of wine won't go to waste.
 
