edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Typical dancing around the issue political stuff. They raised the age and now they're banning flavors. If these products are that dangeroius just make them illegal outright.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Way to rock the youth vote.
Please.
Proceed
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Typical dancing around the issue political stuff. They raised the age and now they're banning flavors. If these products are that dangeroius just make them illegal outright.


Sorry.  Too many bribes from Big Tobacco to be fair about this.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
on one hand, vaping is idiotic.  on the other, itll kill off people too stupid to not vape.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Except grape. Yes, that acronym.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My trump loving vaping friends are gonna LOVE this!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Flavored Vape Pods is the name of my next Phish/Parliament crossover band.
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: If these products are that dangeroius just make them illegal outright.


Let's not get carried away here, no need in getting alcohol and tobacco lumped in with sinful and disgusting vape products. Those new vape things are what's leading our children to driving without their seatbelts and throwing dice, let's not lose focus on what's really important!
 
texanjeff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can we legalize weed and call it even?
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: on one hand, vaping is idiotic.  on the other, itll kill off people too stupid to not vape.


As opposed to safe and healthy cigarettes, I'm sure.

And I even say this as a pack-a-day smoker.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Flavored cigarette/cigars (also favored by kids) to be banned next right?
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Party of personal responsibility!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vapor Pods doo doo doo doo doo doo.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
old-school vapers

Isn't that just someone who smokes cigarettes?
 
Bacon of Hope and Justice [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It excludes the big hookah-looking things and home made vape juice from your local store, which is even more ridiculous. #IVapeAndIVote

/Not that I'd have voted for the orange menace anyway
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: on one hand, vaping is idiotic.  on the other, itll kill off people too stupid to not vape.


Vaping is idiotic but smoking is fine, got it.
 
sambronko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All fox news has to do is say "Michelle Obama said the word vape in 2016 and now vaping is illgeal.... who's the real blame"...tucker carlson

just wait.....
 
cptrelentless
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here in the EU we're banning menthols.  For the sake of the kids.  Because every kid smokes menthols.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's so wonderfully government: people are hurt by black market illegal products, so they ban things that have nothing to do with it and are simply going to drive more people to black market illegal products or more dangerous legal ones and cause even more deaths.

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All show and no substance.  They banned the prefilled pods but did nothing about identically flavored e-juices sold by the bottle.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Thank You Black Jesus!: on one hand, vaping is idiotic.  on the other, itll kill off people too stupid to not vape.

Vaping is idiotic but smoking is fine, got it.


Cigarettes are cool. Plus the smell...mmmmmm.

*cough*cough*akk*akkkkk*cough*
 
minorshan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Flavored cigarette/cigars (also favored by kids) to be banned next right?


Well, this obviously isn't because the tobacco industry is "donating" to them. That would just be disingenuous.
 
adamatari
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: edmo: Typical dancing around the issue political stuff. They raised the age and now they're banning flavors. If these products are that dangeroius just make them illegal outright.

Sorry.  Too many bribes from Big Tobacco to be fair about this.


Though they are also in the vaping business, I do think they're clearly involved. This sort of thing has gone on before, when rolling tobacco taxes were suddenly brought up hugely but pipe tobacco was still allowed to be cheap (though taxes were brought up a lot on pipe tobacco as well, it was tiny in comparison). Rolling tobacco was becoming the cheap alternative to big tobacco and a lot of smaller companies competed in that market.

Vaping may be dangerous, but the root of the deaths are with illegal THC vapes... It stinks of a directed hand.

All they need is to get on the same side as the virulently anti-nicotine groups on an issue, and they can direct legislation in their favor.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is ridiculous, but I think this could actually hurt Trump. Not in any sort of "OMG the country is turning on him!" sort of way, but I kinda associate vapers with the sort of /the_donald redditors who helped swing the election. Maybe I'm just stereotyping vapers, though.

/I know, in another thread I'm yammering that the big issue is Democratic turnout in a few upper midwestern cities.
//it can be two things.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Eh... might put a dent in his libertarian support.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: It's so wonderfully government: people are hurt by black market illegal products, so they ban things that have nothing to do with it and are simply going to drive more people to black market illegal products or more dangerous legal ones and cause even more deaths.


The half-assed logic might be that this will make it simpler to distinguish the black-market stuff from the regulated stuff.

Alternatively, they're trying to MAGA by getting people back to cigarettes through eliminating the new competition.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: All show and no substance.  They banned the prefilled pods but did nothing about identically flavored e-juices sold by the bottle.


Millennials = under 18 = vape pods *cheaper
Hipster = 18+ = vape rigs *cost more

20$ gets you vaping a pod system.
90$ to do juice.
 
El Morro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I haven't touched a cigarette in years thanks to vaping and juul.  Mango flavor was the only one I could enjoy, and now they want to take that away because of "THE CHILDREN!"

How about punishing store owners who sell to kids instead?  Is it that tough?

Whatever.  The Indian guy at a nearby store sells the Canadian version at a slight markup.  I'll just deal with that until he gets busted/can't do it anymore.  Then quit or just go back to smoking. Nothing really matters anymore.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not flavored pods that are killing people.
 
Report