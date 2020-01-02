 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Thousands of immigrants on student visas are taking away our fake jobs   (nbcnews.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought down the provost of the local state U from my home town.

https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/​w​su-may-face-more-scrutiny-despite-deal​-federal-visa-investigation/lD6pDEScJK​f1PFaAleAJBJ/
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So clearly we need to arrest and report more Mexican field workers and drywall hangers.
 
bsmz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
$800K gains, $250K fine. That's wrong -- the fine should significantly exceed the profit, otherwise it's rational to ignore the law and do the crime.
 
Hmnaftall
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As someone who works in immigration law, I can say that we have an awful system that everyone hates: the results of years of compromises and inaction because no one can agree on the direction to take the system.

As for the F-1 - the OPT works great if the idea is to get some practical training on the job after school then return to your home country. But if you want to stay in the US (and after at least 4 years in school, then 3 years post school, why not) then your only real option outside of marriage is the H-1B, which requires you to go through a literal lottery system. If the dice rolls aren't in your favor? Too bad, you gotta leave. . . unless you re-enroll in school. For every degree level you can get an additional 1 - 3 years of OPT status. Still not lucky enough after your masters? Find a program that supports CPT - which allows you to work as long as you're enrolled.

The problem with CPT is mentioned in the article - a lot of these schools providing CPT are scams. And the government is wise to it too - if you're on CPT and apply for H-1B, they'll almost certainly ask to prove that you were attending classes. Any time I deal with someone on CPT, I always require them to provide me evidence of their coursework (any homework they did, emails with professors, etc.) before we even get to discussing applying for the H-1B.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And a wall is going to stop this problem how?
 
capacc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So clearly we need to arrest and report more Mexican field workers and drywall hangers.


Took the words right out of my mouth! I work offshore in the oilfield and it isn't illegal workers taking away jobs, it's foreign workers coming over on jets. Our catering company consists of all Filipino workers, not to take away from how well they work, but their pay is too little for someone trying to live work and raise a family in the U.S., but for the Philippines it's a very good salary.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hmnaftall: As someone who works in immigration law, I can say that we have an awful system that everyone hates: the results of years of compromises and inaction because no one can agree on the direction to take the system.

As for the F-1 - the OPT works great if the idea is to get some practical training on the job after school then return to your home country. But if you want to stay in the US (and after at least 4 years in school, then 3 years post school, why not) then your only real option outside of marriage is the H-1B, which requires you to go through a literal lottery system. If the dice rolls aren't in your favor? Too bad, you gotta leave. . . unless you re-enroll in school. For every degree level you can get an additional 1 - 3 years of OPT status. Still not lucky enough after your masters? Find a program that supports CPT - which allows you to work as long as you're enrolled.

The problem with CPT is mentioned in the article - a lot of these schools providing CPT are scams. And the government is wise to it too - if you're on CPT and apply for H-1B, they'll almost certainly ask to prove that you were attending classes. Any time I deal with someone on CPT, I always require them to provide me evidence of their coursework (any homework they did, emails with professors, etc.) before we even get to discussing applying for the H-1B.


That's a bold answer.

\ And useful, thanks
\\ But this is Fark.
 
Report