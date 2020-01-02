 Skip to content
(Komo)   U-haul commits to the health of their workforce by getting rid of the unhealthy   (komonews.com) divider line
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello E-haul, I hear you rent moving trucks that don't spew poisonous gasses into the atmosphere.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not getting rid of anybody, subby.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just do what my employer does and charge an extra $500(ish) every pay period.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, not getting rid of so much as not getting any more. At the moment.

/I'd suggest looking for a new job, though.
//Also, you might want to quit using nicotine
///Ex-smoker
 
SBinRR
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought the U-Haul workforce was the people that rented the trucks?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hiring manager: "Here at UHaul, you're either No-Smoking or you're a No-Hire."
Prospective employee: "How about Booze?"
Hiring Manager: "Drink up!"
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I thought the U-Haul workforce was the people that rented the trucks?


Their workforce is the people who charge you $1,500 for a two inch scratch in the paint.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Blah blah, the corporate newspeak about "team members" who are in reality little more than slaves. So you want healthy slaves, is that it?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What about fatties?
 
probesport
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lot's of hospitals have been doing this for a few years now
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good, more businesses should do this. I'm all for anything that makes it harder for people smoke. Maybe if they knew they wouldn't be able to find a job, more people would never start.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I thought the U-Haul workforce was the people that rented the trucks?


U-haul Family Guy
Youtube YtG0p5P6KqQ
 
Abox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Blah blah, the corporate newspeak about "team members" who are in reality little more than slaves. So you want healthy slaves, is that it?


Calling them team members is kinda stupid.  Calling them slaves is exceptionally stupid.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Good, more businesses should do this. I'm all for anything that makes it harder for people smoke. Maybe if they knew they wouldn't be able to find a job, more people would never start.


Screw you, man!  You can't tell me what to do!

/said every anomie-affected teenager ever
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My wife's work checked if she smoked with a test because you have to be a none smoker to work there. This is becoming more common and will become even more common.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Good, more businesses should do this. I'm all for anything that makes it harder for people smoke. Maybe if they knew they wouldn't be able to find a job, more people would never start.


And what of people that use nicotine for cognitive or psychological benefits? Or Native American households that use it as part of their religious and cultural ceremonies?  Would you deny them their heritage?

Of course you would.
 
igorknowsall
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: SBinRR: I thought the U-Haul workforce was the people that rented the trucks?

Their workforce is the people who charge you $1,500 for a two inch scratch in the paint.


U-Haul not Hertz.
 
zpaul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem With this.
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

igorknowsall: Fabric_Man: SBinRR: I thought the U-Haul workforce was the people that rented the trucks?

Their workforce is the people who charge you $1,500 for a two inch scratch in the paint.

U-Haul not Hertz.


Donut?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: My wife's work checked if she smoked with a test because you have to be a none smoker to work there. This is becoming more common and will become even more common.


But will it become more common?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's all about getting a break on insurance costs. They don't care about anyone's health.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: SBinRR: I thought the U-Haul workforce was the people that rented the trucks?

[YouTube video: U-haul Family Guy]


I love how uhaul calls them vans so you don't have to stop at weight stations so they could be dangerously over weight. They also don't have speed governors on them. It's probably why they are abused pieces of shiat that will probably break down on you.

I drove a Penske last time and they call them trucks and I had to stop at a weight station  Made it 12 hours till I finally hit an open one. They didn't give me the bypass light. I got weighed as I should. How do you know I'm not full of cement bags top to bottom in the back?

Honestly, a moving truck with only household goods doesn't weigh that much as a real truck will be loaded with. It will probably still be some asshole in a BMW or raised pickup that kills you
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not sure how you can discriminate for doing a perfectly legal thing in their own home on their own time.

Yes I know they CAN, smokers aren't a "protected class"  but where does this end?

How much control over your private life should your employer have?

Everything that isn't religion, sex, or race is fair game for discrimination? You must exercise? You can't eat red meat? You must (or can't) have a facebook account? You must (or can't) say certain things on your facebook account??
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: It's all about getting a break on insurance costs. They don't care about anyone's health.


It's that sometimes. Sometimes it's because the line of work you can't be having the nicotine jitters because you can't go outside and fark you we are not building a smoke room like those nasty pits in Atlanta.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't really like the idea of refusing to hire people for using legal products (as long as it doesn't not impact their ability to work)

What's next? Alcohol? Bacon?
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More fake news.  ONLY new hires...not CURRENT.
But, once the nanny state government takes over healthcare 100% look for this to be
the norm.  Plus, get rid of cash, and the government will be able to tell you what to eat,
where to live, where to work and every aspect of your life.  Plus, WE peons will be the
only ones affected.  The elite ruling class will be free to do as they wish.
Oh goodie!  Soviet style housing projects for everyone!!!
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What about fatties?


They'll fit in a U-Haul.
Is that not what you were asking?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: More fake news.  ONLY new hires...not CURRENT.
But, once the nanny state government takes over healthcare 100% look for this to be
the norm.  Plus, get rid of cash, and the government will be able to tell you what to eat,
where to live, where to work and every aspect of your life.  Plus, WE peons will be the
only ones affected.  The elite ruling class will be free to do as they wish.
Oh goodie!  Soviet style housing projects for everyone!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: More fake news.  ONLY new hires...not CURRENT.
But, once the nanny state government takes over healthcare 100% look for this to be
the norm.  Plus, get rid of cash, and the government will be able to tell you what to eat,
where to live, where to work and every aspect of your life.  Plus, WE peons will be the
only ones affected.  The elite ruling class will be free to do as they wish.
Oh goodie!  Soviet style housing projects for everyone!!!


Wow. That's a lot to shoehorn into a good smoker hate thread.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: More fake news.  ONLY new hires...not CURRENT.
But, once the nanny state government takes over healthcare 100% look for this to be
the norm.  Plus, get rid of cash, and the government will be able to tell you what to eat,
where to live, where to work and every aspect of your life.  Plus, WE peons will be the
only ones affected.  The elite ruling class will be free to do as they wish.
Oh goodie!  Soviet style housing projects for everyone!!!


Don't forget
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cool. Now do coffee.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. Go stink like an ashtray somewhere else.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Hiring manager: "Here at UHaul, you're either No-Smoking or you're a No-Hire."
Prospective employee: "How about Booze?"
Hiring Manager: "Drink up!"


Also, they specified nicotine.  So pot, crack, hash, whatever is still good to go.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wouldn't hire a smoker. If you don'r care about your body, the thing that allows you to work, I have no reason to believe that you would care about your work.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CAN U-Haul afford to be more selective in their hiring practices? Every employee of theirs I've ever dealt with this been an absolute cretin, not sure they can shrink the pool of applicants much more.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Not sure how you can discriminate for doing a perfectly legal thing in their own home on their own time.

Yes I know they CAN, smokers aren't a "protected class"  but where does this end?

How much control over your private life should your employer have?

Everything that isn't religion, sex, or race is fair game for discrimination? You must exercise? You can't eat red meat? You must (or can't) have a facebook account? You must (or can't) say certain things on your facebook account??


on point:
Amazon threatens to fire employees who speak out on climate change
 
