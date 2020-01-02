 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Pay $1 million to save a 350 year old tree? Oaky-dokey   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow, that's a lot to pay for a modest ranch house. That typical in Toronto?
 
huntercr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh... that's only around $27,000 in real dollars.

/trigger bait
 
huntercr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, I don't know whether to laugh or be sad that there is such a thing as a "parkette".

Like: "How quaint and silly that Canadians have a separate word for different sized parks. Ha ha! He he!"

And then: "Canadians have such beautiful, numerous and varied parks that they needed a wider vocabulary to differentiate them."

/Now I has a sad.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I couldn't tell from the picture. Was it on the mayor's property?

/not serious.
 
Oak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good call, Tronna.
 
