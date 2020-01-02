 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The right way to screw the poor is to announce the cuts to their services on New Year's Eve   (spectrumlocalnews.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you just put them on a bus with a one way ticket to Florida and *poof* problem solved.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It should be emphasized that these cost-cutting moves are about slowing growth," Hammond wrote. "Even if they are fully implemented, overall spending on Medicaid will almost certainly increase in the year ahead."

It's about cutting them gradually so people don't notice until they're gone completely. It's the frog in the boiling pot thing.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't want cuts to Medicaid to affect you, maybe you should stop being poor. The solution is right there but you stupid libs refuse to see it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Once worked for a Fortune 500 company that announced layoffs on Xmas Eve.

/ended up laid off from them 10 Years later.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why Fredo why?
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: "It should be emphasized that these cost-cutting moves are about slowing growth," Hammond wrote. "Even if they are fully implemented, overall spending on Medicaid will almost certainly increase in the year ahead."

It's about cutting them gradually so people don't notice until they're gone completely. It's the frog in the boiling pot thing.


But he's not wrong.

New York's Medicaid budget is farking gigantic. The nation's largest - so where's all the extra money been going? What are the other blue states doing that they can get the job done without quite so much hog-wild spending?
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Buy more money.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're not cutting services.

They're cutting payments to hospitals.

This isn't going to hurt anybody but rich people.
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkVader: They're not cutting services.

They're cutting payments to hospitals.

This isn't going to hurt anybody but rich people.


That's exactly what I understood from reading TFA.
It's obvious some morans kant reed.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkVader: They're not cutting services.

They're cutting payments to hospitals.


The back-room dealing has yet to begin.
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: DarkVader: They're not cutting services.

They're cutting payments to hospitals.

The back-room dealing has yet to begin.


Maybe the back room dealing has been going on all along and that's where all their Medicaid money has been going.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: If you don't want cuts to Medicaid to affect you, maybe you should stop being poor. The solution is right there but you stupid libs refuse to see it.


I found Mitt Romney's Fark account.
 
