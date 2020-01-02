 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   'Affluenza' guy Ethan Couch downgraded to Ethan PrisonCot after violating probation   (wfaa.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Tarrant County, Texas, Ethan Couch, Arrest, Criminal law, affluenza teen, arrest warrant, drug testing, GPS monitor  
•       •       •

1098 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2020 at 4:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sweetheart deal og the century and he still, first, flees to Mexico with mommy and now, second, violates probation even after being released from GPS monitoring.

But I'm sure he is deeply repentent for his crimes. <eyeroll.gif>
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How stupid do you have to be?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You guys need to stop knocking being rich and give it a try.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bobtheme: How stupid do you have to be?


Stupid enough to think you're above the law because you're rich.

Certain someone in the White House will be facing that reckoning sooner rather than later.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: bobtheme: How stupid do you have to be?

Stupid enough to think you're above the law because you're rich.

Certain someone in the White House will be facing that reckoning sooner rather than later.


Just one?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ethan Couch's original sentence is every Republicans fantasy.  It is the America they've endeavored to create.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kudos to the WFAA Staff for including this in the article:

Here are the four people who lost their lives on a rural Burleson road on June 15, 2013:
Breanna Mitchell, 24, whose SUV stalled on the roadside.
Hollie Boyles, a neighbor who came to help her.
Shelby Boyles, 21, Hollie's daughter, who also came to assist.
Brian Jennings, a youth minister who stopped to help while driving by.
Nine people were injured in the crash, including one of Couch's friends who was left paralyzed.
 
Opacity
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You can take the Floridaman out of Florida.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That additional weekend in jail will finally make him see the error of his ways.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was hungry before court
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just not his day.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: Kudos to the WFAA Staff for including this in the article:

Here are the four people who lost their lives on a rural Burleson road on June 15, 2013:
Breanna Mitchell, 24, whose SUV stalled on the roadside.
Hollie Boyles, a neighbor who came to help her.
Shelby Boyles, 21, Hollie's daughter, who also came to assist.
Brian Jennings, a youth minister who stopped to help while driving by.
Nine people were injured in the crash, including one of Couch's friends who was left paralyzed.


Dropped in the say the same.  Good on them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So can his original 10 years probation be converted to 10 years in prison finally?

Violated probation (caught drinking on camera).
Fled to Mexico to avoid arrest for that violation.
Got 720 days in prison and served it.
Has apparently violated probation again.

Meanwhile, still dead are:
Breanna Mitchell, 24, whose SUV stalled on the roadside.
Hollie Boyles, a neighbor who came to help her.
Shelby Boyles, 21, Hollie's daughter, who also came to assist.
Brian Jennings, a youth minister who stopped to help while driving by.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: You can take the Floridaman out of Florida.


This one is pure Texas
 
Guairdean
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What an idiot. Who does he think he is, Hunter Biden or Paul Pelosi?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ethan Couch is an oxygen thief who deserves every bad thing coming his way.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This guy and Brock Turner need to be shot into the sun.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
eh, I don't really care because he got off way too easy in general, but since the article doesn't say anything about the nature of his violation I'm also not going to care about that.  Odds it was him being an entitled fark and odds of his PO deciding to fark with him are dead even, even with all of the evidence we have of him being an entitled fark.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone who attempts to use affluenza as a defense or mitigating circumstance should be convicted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If I could find a smaller tinyviolin.jpg playing just for him, it would replace the one above.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Anyone who attempts to use affluenza as a defense or mitigating circumstance should be convicted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.


And any psychiatrist who introduces that term in expert testimony should lose his license.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Serious Black: Anyone who attempts to use affluenza as a defense or mitigating circumstance should be convicted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

And any psychiatrist who introduces that term in expert testimony should lose his license.


So long as you extend it to psychologists as well as psychiatrists, I accept that friendly amendment.
 
you are a puppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He'll still be your President
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Serious Black: Anyone who attempts to use affluenza as a defense or mitigating circumstance should be convicted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

And any psychiatrist who introduces that term in expert testimony should lose his license.


It doesn't require expert opinion to state, "It is my sincere professional opinion that this farking guy is an irredeemable asshole." Having a psychiatrist there to confirm what the courtroom already knew was just dragging out the proceeding and they knew it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Serious Black: FrancoFile: Serious Black: Anyone who attempts to use affluenza as a defense or mitigating circumstance should be convicted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

And any psychiatrist who introduces that term in expert testimony should lose his license.

So long as you extend it to psychologists as well as psychiatrists, I accept that friendly amendment.


But of course.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report