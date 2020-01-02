 Skip to content
(WTVR)   Lets see.. we had German Shepherds, Dobies, Rotties and Pitts : Make way for the Dogo Argentino   (wtvr.com) divider line
11
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Try 'German Shepherds'  (my bad).    Another addition to "baddest dog !"   Any bets on how soon they will appear ?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Dogo Argentino only eats grilled beef and drinks yerba mate.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogo Argentinos have been around for decades. I have a male crossed with a boxer who's going on twelve years. Very smart, and stubborn.
It's nice to see they're finally being officially recognized.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Dogo Argentino" sounds like a name made up on the spot by an American who doesn't speak Spanish. I don't know if it is, but it really sounds like it.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thank you very much Dogo Argentino.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Get it right, American Kennel Club. It's spelled "doggo".
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is no mercy at this Dogo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: "Dogo Argentino" sounds like a name made up on the spot by an American who doesn't speak Spanish. I don't know if it is, but it really sounds like it.


tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dogo Argentino is my favorite Italian horror movie director.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Dogo Argentinos have been around for decades. I have a male crossed with a boxer who's going on twelve years. Very smart, and stubborn.
It's nice to see they're finally being officially recognized.


I think dogs would be much better off without the AKC and breed designations.

I recall my mom being terribly upset when Australian Shepherds were recognized by the AKC. She said it was the worst thing to ever happen to the breed, and she raised and trained (for exhibition events) plenty of those amazing dogs.

It's a strange soapbox to stand on I guess.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Redh8t: Dogo Argentinos have been around for decades. I have a male crossed with a boxer who's going on twelve years. Very smart, and stubborn.
It's nice to see they're finally being officially recognized.


I've had many Boxers in my life, best dogs ever.  I always worry when folks cross them hoping that the cross will at least pick up the Boxer's gentleness.

This doggo dog is featured in the Ray Donovan Showtime series.  Looks like a cross between a big Pitbull and a Great Dane.
 
