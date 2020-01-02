 Skip to content
(MSN)   Police Chief grabs packages, citizens grateful   (msn.com) divider line
DarkVader
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Somebody REALLY likes giving pigs a "hero" tag around here.

A pig isn't a hero for delivering packages.

Sure, it's better than shooting black kids.  But it's NOT heroic.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here's a helpful photo of the event
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, but when I grab people's packages, they're not so grateful.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkVader: Somebody REALLY likes giving pigs a "hero" tag around here.

A pig isn't a hero for delivering packages.

Sure, it's better than shooting black kids.  But it's NOT heroic.


Easy there. For once a cop is doing the right thing. It does deserve a spiffy tag at least. Nobody got shot when he delivered them!
 
skinink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Then the cop went to get some coffee, where an employee wrote "pig" on the cup.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkVader: Somebody REALLY likes giving pigs a "hero" tag around here.

A pig isn't a hero for delivering packages.

Sure, it's better than shooting black kids.  But it's NOT heroic.


Name a profession, any profession, and I am sure you will find examples of both really good people doing their job and helping their fellow man and complete pieces of shiat who have no moral compass.
 
