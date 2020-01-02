 Skip to content
(Sun Sentinel)   Fort Lauderdale awash in something other than rowdy spring breakers looking for cheap beer and a piece of strange
4
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good luck getting funding from a voting populace whose thinking is "Why should I pay for that? I'll be dead by the time it's done."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait till the EPA springs a decree on you there...sewer costs will skyrocket when the utility is required to upgrade $billions in infrastructure.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The city's infrastructure is failing spectacularly. When I lived there 5 years ago, about every few months there was a water main or sewer line break. One Christmas we had a break that had my neighborhood under a boil water advisory. Thankfully I wasn't cooking that year or I'd be pissed. The ironic thing is that the latest breaks have been happening in the upscale neighborhoods like this, where you don't want to piss off residents.

Glad I moved from that festering shiathole called South Florida. Fort Lauderdale can suck it.
 
delysid25
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby, nobody has gone to Ft Lauderdale for spring break since Lawrence Welk was topping the charts
 
