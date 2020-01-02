 Skip to content
(Guardian)   So many firetrucks are working on the Australian fires that native magpies are starting to mimic their sirens. (with video)   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, New South Wales, Australian magpie, Australia, Bird, New Zealand, past week, History of Australia, sound of emergency vehicle sirens  
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. That's exactly what they sound like when you hear them in the distance
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in Phoenix int he early 90s, the birds had started imitating cellphone rings. Cell phone birds if you will. Think early motorola ringtones.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
nothing new.  check out YouTube videos of the Superb Lyrebird or Lyrebirds.   Car alarms, cameras, power saws, construction workers, other birds, just about anything gets mimicked and incorporated into their calls in order to try and pull in a mate.  Like bachelors in the '70s and their stereo systems.
 
LewDux
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Amazing Lyrebird of Australia - Unseen Footage
Youtube KOFy8QkNWWs
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As opposed to the magpies that immigrated, subby?
 
LewDux
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KOFy8QkN​WWs]
Lee Martin 5 months ago Ok I knew the Lyre bird was one of the worlds best mimics, so I easily fell for this as being real.. so thanks prick for making me feel and look like an idiot (I reposted this as real)... Its farkstains like you that cry wolf so that everyone becomes sceptical and when something actually does happen folks have to make sure its not bullshiat..
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: As opposed to the magpies that immigrated, subby?


It excludes the cheep Chinese copies
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I live on an airport.   My parrot makes airplane noises when airplanes go by.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I live on an airport.   My parrot makes airplane noises when airplanes go by.


Wait until they figure out that crying babies get attention. That's the funny one.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cute and sad this week.

Next week worthy of becoming one of PETA's Most Wanted.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: As opposed to the magpies that immigrated, subby?


Some, I assume, are good birbs.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
> Wait until they figure out that crying babies get attention. That's the funny one.

She did the crying baby one when my grandson was here.    The most annoying one is that she learned to make the "low battery" chirp from the smoke detectors.
 
Report