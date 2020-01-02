 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Truck at a Massachusetts car wash was unable to stop, crushing a car behind it. Police say at least the truck driver's record was clean   (whdh.com) divider line
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A preliminary investigation suggests that after a man putting floor mats into the Sierra after vacuuming it, the mat became stuck above the truck's accelerator pedal.

A. Uh huh. Sure thing, pally.

2. One of the two people injured must have been WHDH's copy editor.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 Minutes. Paging 60 Minutes.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lol, "Copy Editor". Went out with the buggy whip.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And I thought the car wash smelled bad on the outside.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Doesn't look clean to me
 
skinink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not the New Year until the Massachusetts driver backs into a car.
 
Report