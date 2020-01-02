 Skip to content
(Business Insider) Happy divorce month (businessinsider.com)
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They aren't divorced! Dad will be back any day...
...then he'll see how strong I am now. He'll be proud of me.
*sobs*
View Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had enough of you and your family!
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'january '

Old English, from Latin Januarius (mensis ) '(month) of Janus' (see Janus), the Roman god who presided over doors and beginnings.

door, jan
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't happen if people behaved themselves at the office Christmas party.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought December was divorce month, for tax purposes.
 
21-7-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
putting the beg in beginning

nsfw
/bdsm can get really creepy, imo
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Divorce Month to you too!
 
Fireproof
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had always heard that the holidays and right after are a statistical peak of breakups, but I never knew that it extended to marriages.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I thought December was divorce month, for tax purposes.


In my case, you and the TFA are both correct. Started it in January, wrapped it up by the following December.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As someone that might be moving out soon, I'm getting a kick out of this...

Our kids, not so much.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I thought December was divorce month, for tax purposes.


It makes it easier in the long run, but if you want to really run that dagger into your spouse, you wait until they give you Xmas presents. Unfortunately, government bodies take xmas off. Otherwise December 28th would be national Divorce day (to account for xmas falling on weekends).
 
badcommand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just put an offer on a "divorce forces sale" house today. It's gonna be a great month!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also "Ready to start a new chapter" month on dating sites.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I thought December was divorce month, for tax purposes.


Depends on the couple.  Income levels, dependents , size of mortgage can make things vastly different.
 
eKonk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is pretty common, particularly among people with kids - announcing a divorce in the lead up to Christmas makes for a rather shiatty Christmas, and if you've pretended to be a couple this long, what's another month or two?

/didn't actually file until February when I got divorced, but the marriage was over well before that
//made it easier to sell the house (you're welcome, badcommand!) and get living arrangements sorted out, as lenders often don't like the uncertainty of a pending divorce when issuing new mortgages
 
TylerParry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Also "Ready to start a new chapter" month on dating sites.


"Hi, I'm looking for a man that will look after my babies. NOT INTERESTED IN SEX!!! NO DRAMA!!..."
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, it's a good time to hit up pawn shops. People are defaulting on the stuff they pawned to buy more stuff for Christmas and people "want to get something out of this marriage" pawning jewelry.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just finalized mine back in September, so I'm getting a kick.....
 
Report