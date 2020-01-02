 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buffalo News)   Two Buffalo women arrested for serving cocktails   (buffalonews.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Arson, English-language films, Suspect, Mischief, Buffalo police, American films, morning of New Year, Black-and-white films  
•       •       •

1078 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2020 at 1:25 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two Buffalo girls blow down the west side?

/Down the west side
//Down the west side
///Rule of threes
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Two Buffalo girls blow down the west side?

/Down the west side
//Down the west side
///Rule of threes


Too much o' that snow white.
 
soporific
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In Florida they call that a Jacksonville hello.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They sound hot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I take my Molotov Cocktail shaken not hurled.
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Time to shuffle off to Buffalo.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Silly ladies, Molotovs are for pigs!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

soporific: In Florida they call that a Jacksonville hello.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Buffalo women throwing Molotov cocktails sounds like a Far Side cartoon.
 
lecgbe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Buffalo Gal won't you come out tonight
And we'll dance by the arson firelight
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So like that cow that started the Chicago fire?

/In Buffalo
 
rfenster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Buffalo gals won't you come out tonight?

On second thought, maybe those two should have stayed in....
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Buffalo women throwing Molotov cocktails sounds like a Far Side cartoon.


Also, Irv Weinstein would call that a day that ends in "y".

soporific: In Florida they call that a Jacksonville hello.


Nah, more like a .9mm; Molotovs are reserved for Daytona.

lecgbe: Buffalo Gal won't you come out tonight
And we'll dance by the arson firelight


Blue Oyster Cult: Dancin' in the Ruins
Youtube yPUzxMnmhkQ
 
geduld
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🎵🎶And all she wants to do is dance🎶🎵
 
Cheron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Buffalo gals won't you come out tonight
Come out tonight come out tonight
Buffalo gals won't you come out tonight
And we'll dance by the light of the moon
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But are they hot?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report