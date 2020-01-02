 Skip to content
(WALB Albany)   Applebee's patron finishes early, gets just desserts   (walb.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Some of the customers in the restaurant were under the age of 18."

Eating the food was still their greatest horror of the night.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Feelin' good in the neighborhood.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Dugan was charged with indecent exposure and child molestation. He is being held at the Thomas County Jail without bond."

?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Get in, rub one off, get on with your life.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: "Dugan was charged with indecent exposure and child molestation. He is being held at the Thomas County Jail without bond."

?


Probably due to jackin' it in front of underaged people.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: "Dugan was charged with indecent exposure and child molestation. He is being held at the Thomas County Jail without bond."

?


I surmise that indecent exposure to a child is considered molestation. Or it's a case of overcharging just to get a plea deal.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Well...did he cum or what?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Dangerous_sociopath: "Dugan was charged with indecent exposure and child molestation. He is being held at the Thomas County Jail without bond."

?

Probably due to jackin' it in front of underaged people.


just seems like there should be a more aptly named charge, but whatever works I guess.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: "Dugan was charged with indecent exposure and child molestation. He is being held at the Thomas County Jail without bond."

?


Was thinking the same thing.  Also, is it indecent exposure if you never expose your genitals in the first place?  So if my balls itch and I scratch them in proximity to a underage child I'm automatically a pedophile?
 
Chevello
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This shiat is getting rampant. It's really unbelievable. Just the other day I had to deal with some perverted jackass on the bus watching porn over my shoulder.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Sir, this is an Applebees."
 
Report