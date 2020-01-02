 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Australia's PM visited wildfire victims, and it didn't go well. How not well? A woman in a Led Zeppelin T-shirt walking a goat shouted at him about the lack of resources. And when you've lost the Zeppelin-loving goat walkers, you've lost Australia   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Prime minister, New South Wales, Australia, Prime Minister of Australia, Victoria, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison  
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With goat-ly goodness:

'You're not welcome': Australian PM Scott Morrison heckled by bushfire victims
Youtube CSSjxsmlkVM
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't quite understand Australian politics. They seem to have incredibly conservative leadership, but I have never met an Australian that is any way conservative about anything.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't quite understand Australian politics. They seem to have incredibly conservative leadership, but I have never met an Australian that is any way conservative about anything.


It makes sense if you remember that everything is upside down there.
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good cringe moment when he had to grab the arm of the one lady to make her shake his hand. What a jackass.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not up on Australian politics, is this the PM that is in the pocket of coal?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Zeppelin lovers know all about wild fires.
 
hi13760
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember.  In the US, the POUS dictates the economy.  And in Australia, the Prime minister dictates how bad the wild fires a gonna be.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SmallBallerBrand: Good cringe moment when he had to grab the arm of the one lady to make her shake his hand. What a jackass.

Trump

FTFY
 
eiger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's classy how the security guy is shoving people out of the way when they aren't being at all threatening.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't quite understand Australian politics. They seem to have incredibly conservative leadership, but I have never met an Australian that is any way conservative about anything.


"I don't know how Richard Nixon could have won. I don't know anybody who voted for him.'"  - Pauline Kael
 
khitsicker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
he should of brought some paper towels to throw at distribute to people.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 640x480]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't quite understand Australian politics. They seem to have incredibly conservative leadership, but I have never met an Australian that is any way conservative about anything.


I've had the same experience but, for me at least, it's probably because I've never been to Australia and only met Australians who are living, working, or travelling outside the country. That's likely a self-selecting and more progressive group.

Honestly, that's been my experience with most non-Americans I've met except in the couple of cases when I lived in a foreign country and met a broader cross-section of people.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't quite understand Australian politics. They seem to have incredibly conservative leadership, but I have never met an Australian that is any way conservative about anything.


The ones you meet are the ones that go abroad. There is a reason they flee their country.

Clarke and Dawe - Does Australia Need a Government?
Youtube qa102Gb-AI8
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SmallBallerBrand: Good cringe moment when he had to grab the arm of the one lady to make her shake his hand. What a jackass.


No, that was the Pope that did that.
 
Bondith
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't quite understand Australian politics. They seem to have incredibly conservative leadership, but I have never met an Australian that is any way conservative about anything.


I think they elect a slightly conservative government because the progressive vote splits itself 8 ways from Sunday, and then there's a series of internal coups where the governing party keeps replacing the PM with derpier and derpier assholes while somehow not having to call a general election.

/I should know more about this because half my family lives there
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How much did they donate to his campaign?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't quite understand Australian politics. They seem to have incredibly conservative leadership, but I have never met an Australian that is any way conservative about anything.


You forget their searingly casual racism.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where's the egg boy when you need him?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Where's the egg boy when you need him?


Or at least a milkshake.
 
dsmith42
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't quite understand Australian politics. They seem to have incredibly conservative leadership, but I have never met an Australian that is any way conservative about anything.


Rupert Murdoch controls their press.
 
Bondith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bondith: Gubbo: I don't quite understand Australian politics. They seem to have incredibly conservative leadership, but I have never met an Australian that is any way conservative about anything.

I think they elect a slightly conservative government because the progressive vote splits itself 8 ways from Sunday, and then there's a series of internal coups where the governing party keeps replacing the PM with derpier and derpier assholes while somehow not having to call a general election.

/I should know more about this because half my family lives there


Never mind, I'm full of shiat.  Scotty From Marketing won on his own mertis, because apparently conservative voters are just as stupid Down Under as they are everywhere else.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Au​s​tralian_federal_election
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bondith: I think they elect a slightly conservative government because the progressive vote splits itself 8 ways from Sunday


Uh, so just like the us. Like you Hillary lovers and your shiatty Bernie Bro comments. You helped trump win.
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SmallBallerBrand: Good cringe moment when he had to grab the arm of the one lady to make her shake his hand. What a jackass.


At least it was just a handshake.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: Bondith: I think they elect a slightly conservative government because the progressive vote splits itself 8 ways from Sunday

Uh, so just like the us. Like you Hillary lovers and your shiatty Bernie Bro comments. You helped trump win.


Don't yell at me for that, I'm Canadian.
 
Report