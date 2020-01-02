 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NYPD cop gets drunk at bachelor party in Nashville, breaks into a family's home, hurls racial insults, and a recording of these events threatens to end his career. Clearly, the lesson here is to do your destination bachelor parties in Vegas   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, New York City, white NYPD cop, Officer Michael Reynolds, Manhattan, NBC News, Conese Halliburton, fellow officers, NBC  
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How was the cop not charged with a felony? Breaking and entering with assault all recorded is felonious.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: How was the cop not charged with a felony? Breaking and entering with assault all recorded is felonious.


You read the fourth word in your sentence, right?
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: How was the cop not charged with a felony? Breaking and entering with assault all recorded is felonious.


You would have to be arrested first. Do you think that happened on the night of the felony?
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was that cop from back in July?

Yeah... that dude needs some serious termination and counseling.

"Fark you I'm a cop and can do what I want when I am 1000 miles out of my jurisdiction at an airBB"
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please keep your crazies away from here in the future.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Vino Veritas

Or in his case probably tequila shots.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have shot him in the face. According to conservatives that's the only acceptable solution.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: eurotrader: How was the cop not charged with a felony? Breaking and entering with assault all recorded is felonious.

You read the fourth word in your sentence, right?


Bonus: white.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a followup? I remember this, or another incident just like this being batted around on here in the recent past.

It was honestly an accident. I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night.

Sounds like someone with poor impulse control  People with poor impulse control shouldn't be officers of the law.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defense attorneys are going to LOVE getting cases with this cop.

Every jury for every case where that guy is an arresting officer is going to see that footage.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the recording has to be destroyed, the cop has to be counselled and possibly given a few weeks paid leave.  The people will, of course, have to move because they are making the job of peace officer most difficult.  They are out there protecting us, people!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: This was that cop from back in July?

Yeah... that dude needs some serious termination and counseling.

"Fark you I'm a cop and can do what I want when I am 1000 miles out of my jurisdiction at an airBB"


NYPD claims worldwide jurisdiction and has been known to arrest people in other states for acts that aren't crimes where they occurred.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because who aren't racist assholes break into people's houses and threaten them while screaming racist shiat as soon as they have too much to drink.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shadow Blasko:

"Fark you I'm a cop and can do what I want when I am 1000 miles out of my jurisdiction at an airBB"

If that doesn't work anymore, and you can't get free donuts or hookers, why would you even want to be a cop?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This cop is extremely lucky because what I know of most guys in Tennessee, is that they all own guns subscribe fully to the "Castle Doctrine" and get hard just thinking about somebody crossing the threshold int their house and blowing a hole in them.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will just do what Illinois did, and make it a felony to record a police officer at any time.
That got a few cops off in situations like this.
If ALL video is 'illegally gathered' it both threatens people with jail for showing it to anyone, while making it inadmissable for evidence. Problem solved.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Post, but I like how "Activists" want the cop fired. It's not normal, everyday folk who should be concerned that a person in a position of authority and with the right to use deadly force was exhibiting shocking, criminal behavior. No, just "Activists" are concerned.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was honestly an accident."

I mean, ok it's sorta good he is trying to apologise at least (after getting caught on camera though) but... That's a only a definition of an accident if Alaniss Morisette is allowed to write the dictionary.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, he claimed "take backsies!"  This explains everything.  I am not a lawyer, but I do recall being a first grader once.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once was involved in defending a St. Louis Cop who went full "Bad Lieutenant" over a long weekend in Chicago.  it was Amazing the lengths the CPD went to to NOT prosecute him, but the pair of bodies he left outside a Southside nightclub (using a dept-issued gun) kinda forced their hands a little bit

as for this guy he should be fired for his crimes agains the English Language alone:
"It was honestly an accident. I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night. If I could take it back, I definitely would have never came to that bachelor party," he added.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Is this a followup? I remember this, or another incident just like this being batted around on here in the recent past.

It was honestly an accident. I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night.

Sounds like someone with poor impulse control  People with poor impulse control shouldn't be officers of the law.


Yeah, same incident. I saw earlier that he just resigned today as they were ready to hand down the discipline, but that might have been incorrect since I'm not seeing it anywhere else.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote the great Mike Cooley about alcohol: "It don't make you do a thing, it just lets you."
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscure Login: SBinRR: Is this a followup? I remember this, or another incident just like this being batted around on here in the recent past.

It was honestly an accident. I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night.

Sounds like someone with poor impulse control  People with poor impulse control shouldn't be officers of the law.

Yeah, same incident. I saw earlier that he just resigned today as they were ready to hand down the discipline, but that might have been incorrect since I'm not seeing it anywhere else.


Here's two:

https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/​n​yc-crime/ny-nypd-cop-racist-incident-r​esigns-20200102-o57p2fblfjc4jc4aml56sc​ikpu-story.html

https://www.tennessean.com/story/news​/​2020/01/02/nypd-cop-resigns-after-brea​king-into-nashville-home-and-arrest/27​95059001/
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
He let the contents of the bottle do the thinking
You can't shake the devil's hand and say you were only kidding

/This is where the party ends...
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Gosh I hate when I get drunk and become a racist.

Happens to the best of us
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Because who aren't racist assholes break into people's houses and threaten them while screaming racist shiat as soon as they have too much to drink.


Maybe someone roofied his drink with an Ambien. Do we know Roseanne's whereabouts on the night in question?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magorn: I once was involved in defending a St. Louis Cop who went full "Bad Lieutenant" over a long weekend in Chicago.  it was Amazing the lengths the CPD went to to NOT prosecute him, but the pair of bodies he left outside a Southside nightclub (using a dept-issued gun) kinda forced their hands a little bit

as for this guy he should be fired for his crimes agains the English Language alone:
"It was honestly an accident. I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night. If I could take it back, I definitely would have never came to that bachelor party," he added.


For his crimes against the English language, I hereby declare racist cop vice president of the USA.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm truly sorry for everything that has happened to you and your family within the last year and a half and for everything to come in the future

Man, that's a coward's apology if ever I've seen one. He couldn't man up and say "I'm sorry for everything I did to you."
 
Wingchild
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Re: Vegas

I didn't get to sleep in my ridiculously expensive room on New Year's Eve. Sure, I got in late (5am or so), but that wasn't the reason. It's more because my next door neighbors decided to slam doors and be loud til 7, which was followed by about an hours worth of very loud sex (didn't sound impressive, I think the lady was going over the top for theatrics). And that promptly lead to a massive shouted argument starting at 7:30, with hurled insults, slammed doors and furniture, and a woman getting ejected from the room by 7:45. Add in some beating on the doors, a continued shouting match in the hallway, loud threats, sobs, cries of "that n-word done me wrong for the last time", and an eventual breakdown. The lady wound up slumped against the door of my suite, crying loudly.

Every 15 to 20 minutes there would be more door slamming, yelling (inside or outside the suite next door), more slurs, claims of "you ain't shiat, n-word", on and farking on without end. Might have been some real violence tucked in with the histrionics, too. It was all worth a call to the front desk for security to do a welfare check.

Security did get there - by about 10am. But the folks next door kept this show going with admirable energy and enthusiasm throughout. Indefatigable. The creative wellspring was rather shallow,.and they returned to their greatest hits a number of times, but they absolutely did not run out of steam.

Took til 11 or so for security to help the lady retrieve belongings, including an exciting hunt for a lost iPhone with corresponding accusations of theft. Yum yum. The male on this equation was.aghressive with security as well - they wisely sent 4 people up - but they reminded him it was check out time and assisted that process.

Tried to unwind after that but by then the halls.are live, housekeeping is everywhere, families with their screaming children are in the halls, etc. Didn't work out. I really wanted to get in some poker on New Year's Day but had to pass because I felt like I was hung over, despite not having overindulged the night prior.

Where did this human drama take place? Some dive off the strip where we're packed in six to a room to split costs?

Ha ha. Nope. This tale comes to you from The Venetian, where rooms on NYE were $600 a night and up.

Yay, Vegas. Happy 2020, everybody!
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chawco: "It was honestly an accident."

I mean, ok it's sorta good he is trying to apologise at least (after getting caught on camera though) but... That's a only a definition of an accident if Alaniss Morisette is allowed to write the dictionary.


Just unbelievable. I mean, anyone that drinks has had a night where they drank a little too much and ended up saying something that they regret.

But this is so far beyond that. Blaming it on being drunk is ridiculous on its own, calling it an accident is insane.
 
Wingchild
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
(Phone, spelling, etc, sorry.)
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Magorn: "It was honestly an accident. I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night. If I could take it back, I definitely would have never came to that bachelor party," he added.


So every drunk driver that gets pulled over can use that excuse, too?  "Honestly, officer, I had no intention of getting intoxicated..."
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There have been times I've been pretty drunk in my life. I've never accidentally broke into a random house.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: There have been times I've been pretty drunk in my life. I've never accidentally broke into a random house.


I've definitely knocked on the wrong door before while drunk. I've never thrown racial slurs at a family. Sober or drunk.
 
allthesametome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eurotrader: How was the cop not charged with a felony? Breaking and entering with assault all recorded is felonious.


He probable was, but they let him plead out.
 
stringbad [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: I'm truly sorry for everything that has happened to you and your family within the last year and a half and for everything to come in the future

Man, that's a coward's apology if ever I've seen one. He couldn't man up and say "I'm sorry for everything I did to you."


It could be me, but apologizing for future events sounds like a threat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It was honestly an accident. I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night. If I could take it back, I definitely would have never came to that bachelor party,"
Lot's of people get drunk, and do stupid things. Wreck their car, get in a bar fight, spend hours in desolate tears about the failed affair of two characters on your favorite soap - lotsa things.
You didn't do one of those things.
When your id got uncapped, what came bubbling up out of you was just a little bit more troublesome, son.
Hope your new career works out.
 
spermicidal maniac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Racist in Nashville?  He's probably got a good chance at catching on as a security guard for Kid Rock.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Activists want NYPD cop Michael Reynolds fired for racist tirade in Nashville"

That's the problem. You shouldn't have to be an "activist" to want this piece of shiat fired.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just another bad apple, making the other 50% look bad...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like someone is bucking for a detective's shield.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He forced his way into the home where Conese Halliburton lived with her children, according to court documents cited by the network.
Reynolds was heard on surveillance footage threatening the woman, saying he'd "break every f-- bone in your f-- neck" and using racial slurs, authorities said.

He just wanted to get home safe to his family.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: "It was honestly an accident. I had no intention of getting that intoxicated that night. If I could take it back, I definitely would have never came to that bachelor party,"
Lot's of people get drunk, and do stupid things. Wreck their car, get in a bar fight, spend hours in desolate tears about the failed affair of two characters on your favorite soap - lotsa things.
You didn't do one of those things.
When your id got uncapped, what came bubbling up out of you was just a little bit more troublesome, son.
Hope your new career works out.


New career?

He'll be on the police force of some town in New Jersey or Long Island by summer.
 
soupafi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the kind of cop that would get away with shooting someone handcuffed because he feared for his life and wanted to go home safely. Congratulations police departments, you turned someone who was primarily pro police to hating you.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stringbad: Zulu_as_Kono: I'm truly sorry for everything that has happened to you and your family within the last year and a half and for everything to come in the future

Man, that's a coward's apology if ever I've seen one. He couldn't man up and say "I'm sorry for everything I did to you."

It could be me, but apologizing for future events sounds like a threat.


Sure does. I'm guessing the Nashville PD has a car behind this woman on the way to and from work everyday
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Shadow Blasko:

"Fark you I'm a cop and can do what I want when I am 1000 miles out of my jurisdiction at an airBB"

If that doesn't work anymore, and you can't get free donuts or hookers, why would you even want to be a cop?



To shoot black people.  Duh!!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pft, Vegas is too expensive. Shiat, you could be probably do Thailand and it'd be cheaper
 
