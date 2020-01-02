 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Interpol issues arrest warrant for Carlos the Jailbird   (bbc.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another irresponsible billionaire unwilling to face reality.  As if there's any other kind.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I still like Antics
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interpol - Evil (Official Video)
Youtube dkpgz3uQ58U
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture of him with cops is very Watchmen like.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
carlos "it's not a tuba" ghosn
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
He's Rich. And Interpol is about to discover the Golden Rule.

/He who has the Gold, makes the rules.
 
djfitz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
First, the guy looks like an evil corporate weasel, so I don't mind whatever justice he ends up with.

However, the Japanese "Justice System" is so over-the-top corrupt (> 99% conviction rate), and this case just looks like a corporate power move rather than any particular financial crime, so I also don't really care whether he's in Japan or not.

But the fact that Japan looks a bunch of gorram fools just puts the topping on this story.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gotta love France, hey come live here we won't extradite
 
gunsmack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Devil's Advocate time: He was arrested in Nov 2018, has been under house arrest and constant surveillance since April '19. Didn't get a trial last year, wasn't getting one this year. If his trial did finally come about in '21, Japanese courts have better than a 99% conviction rate. I'd bounce too.

/ justice delayed is justice denied, etc
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Yet another irresponsible billionaire unwilling to face reality.  As if there's any other kind.


Would you be willing to face a court with a 99.8% conviction rate (actually higher for foreigners)?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The American system also has about a 99% conviction rate for federal felonies. Well over 90% are resolved by guilty pleas and most trials result in convictions.
 
djfitz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's all about hiring the best defense attorney.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The American system also has about a 99% conviction rate for federal felonies. Well over 90% are resolved by guilty pleas and most trials result in convictions.


No, the US system only has a 93% conviction rate at the federal level and a MUCH lower rate in the local and state courts which prosecute the vast majority of crimes:

In 2018, the Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that among defendants charged with a felony, 68% were convicted (59% of a felony and the remainder of a misdemeanor) with felony conviction rates highest for defendants originally charged with motor vehicle theft (74%), driving-related offenses (73%), murder (70%), burglary (69%), and drug trafficking (67%); and lowest for defendants originally charged with assault (45%).
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why would they arrest their own bassist?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Yet another irresponsible billionaire unwilling to face reality.  As if there's any other kind.


Actually, this thing stinks of racism.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
robodog

Looks like the difference between our statistics is cases where charges were dropped. Quoting the 2016 figures, the first I found, 93.7% of felony cases resulted in convictions, 0.4% resulted in acquittals, and 5.9% were dismissed. So if you're a pessimist, you have a 99.5% chance of being convicted once you get far enough into the system. If you're an optimist, once you're arrested you still have a 5.9% chance of having charges dropped.

The report does not break down the reasons charges were dismissed -- lack of evidence, state prosecutors took over the case, etc. -- or how many dismissals were after indictment.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/dkpgz3uQ​58U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That puppet is just creepy.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hammettman: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dkpgz3uQ​58U]


Not Even Jail
Youtube t7P_A1gVX4s
 
