(BBC-US)   ♪ I would walk one thousand clicks and I would walk one thousand more, just to get you off your goddamn phone and make you talk to me some more ♪   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Family, son Khobe, 18-year-old son, Jamie Clarke, Mr Clarke, natural normal part of development, long time, adventurer Jamie Clarke  
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can trek if we want to, we can leave our phones behind, because our phones don't trek, and if they don't trek, well they're no phone of mine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend has a cabin in the remote north woods that had sketchy to zero cell reception. A lot of the renters specifically choose it for that. Reception has been improving though. We have seriously talked about installing a jammer and silencing the place again.

The conversation ends at, "but what if WE'RE up here and there's an emergency"
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean we're finally getting a "first world problems" tag?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: A friend has a cabin in the remote north woods that had sketchy to zero cell reception. A lot of the renters specifically choose it for that. Reception has been improving though. We have seriously talked about installing a jammer and silencing the place again.

The conversation ends at, "but what if WE'RE up here and there's an emergency"


If the "we" you are talking about includes you, simply turn off the jammer and make your call.
/ I assume your conversation ends because of the liability of jamming an emergency call.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How weak. I can live without my phone easily. Most of the time I'm not even in the same room as it. People are entirely too dependent upon technology. Sad.

Mind you, if you try to take away my laptop you'll be pulling back two bloody stumps at the ends of your arms, but that's completely different for reasons that are so obvious I won't even insult you by listing them.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for today's idiots.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dad took his son to Mongolia just to get him off his phone

Disappointing read...Dad didn't leave him there.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jamie Clarke?...goes off to Google...hey, I met him about 20+ years ago, right after he wandered across Saudi Arabia.  He was giving a talk at a long forgotten conference.

Doubt he remembers me though.
 
