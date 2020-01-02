 Skip to content
(Live5 News Charleston)   Perhaps the deer are arming themselves?   (live5news.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a suspicion there are a few details missing here.
 
stevecore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How do you not only shoot and kill a human, who looks nothing like a deer, but then proceed to shoot and kill another human who was 9 years old and also doesn't look anything like a deer?
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
See, this is why we need semiautomatics for hunting, to make backwoods murders look like an accident.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At what point is an accident no accident at all, bit criminal manslaughter?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stevecore: How do you not only shoot and kill a human, who looks nothing like a deer, but then proceed to shoot and kill another human who was 9 years old and also doesn't look anything like a deer?


Practice.
 
LewDux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stevecore: How do you not only shoot and kill a human, who looks nothing like a deer, but then proceed to shoot and kill another human who was 9 years old and also doesn't look anything like a deer?


It happens all the time and has been happening for years.  Google it and you will find a ton of stories.
 
jasroc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevecore: How do you not only shoot and kill a human, who looks nothing like a deer, but then proceed to shoot and kill another human who was 9 years old and also doesn't look anything like a deer?


The real question is: When moving thru the woods, how do you make a sound that doesn't sound like a deer?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm just going to say, have these people never heard the term "clear shot"? You have to see your target before shooting.  If not, you don't shoot.

If this is truly what happened, then these people need felony convictions so they can never own guns again.  For everyone's safety.

/gun owner
//responsible
///three slashies and two people down
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are the local news stations hiring high school juniors now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Deer drives can be conducted safely, have been for a very long time, but everybody has to know the rules and follow them.

The first rule of hunting is to clearly identify your target before shooting, not after by checking their wallet for ID.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Responsible Gun Owners...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
aren't these required?  if they were wearing them, how do you shoot something neon orange?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  

doomjesse: I'm just going to say, have these people never heard the term "clear shot"? You have to see your target before shooting.  If not, you don't shoot.

If this is truly what happened, then these people need felony convictions so they can never own guns again.  For everyone's safety.

/gun owner
//responsible
///three slashies and two people down


Even though we only walk on the side roads, this is why we bought orange vests for our dogs.
 
MWShannon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
We are coming for you!
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of the reasons I won't go to the woods during deer season.  This has been going for years though there was even a Tex Avery Cartoon about it

Tex Avery MGM Cartoons - "Field and Scream" (1955) Opening Title & Closing [Turner Print]
Youtube b5Dq4I5YgNk
 
