(Chron)   The hot new item of 2020 may be "worship survival kits"   (chron.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You'd think the Thoughts and Prayers filling those spaces would be enough to deflect any ne'er-do-wells.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll add that to:

Danger of going to school
Danger of going to concerts
Danger of going to nightclubs
Danger of shopping at Walmart
Danger of going to a garlic festival

And so on...
 
Bandito King
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least the nut jobs are finally targeting other nutjobs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

croesius: You'd think the Thoughts and Prayers filling those spaces would be enough to deflect any ne'er-do-wells.


Maybe they're worshipping the wrong god.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: I'll add that to:

Danger of going to school
Danger of going to concerts
Danger of going to nightclubs
Danger of shopping at Walmart
Danger of going to a garlic festival

And so on...


You forgot Waffle House!
 
gar1013
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bandito King: At least the nut jobs are finally targeting other nutjobs.


White Knighting hate crimes this early in the year?

Not a good look.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
George Carlin predicts church shooter
Youtube 2Wb-WbOncBg
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have a Catholic cross in the house that has a shot of holy water and some other stuff in.  I think you're supposed to break it out for last rites.  A few years ago, it fell off the hook over the doorway and tried to kill me.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bandito King: At least the nut jobs are finally targeting other nutjobs.


Keep in mind that that's a pretty nutjob thing to say.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Religious people killing religious people for not being the right kind of religious. That's a tale as old as religion itself.

Stop letting children be indoctrinated by the purveyors of these ridiculous fantasy stories in the first place.
 
Report