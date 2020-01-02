 Skip to content
(Fox News)   There's crazies in the hot tub   (foxnews.com) divider line
43
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh well, that's part of the risk of going anywhere, sir.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How disgusting! This is an outrage! Susan, get the kids and pack up the car! We're leaving...Susan? SUSAN, GET BACK HERE THIS INSTANT!"
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP convention?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've joined in.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the hotel should have made guests sign "no party" papers.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot tubs aren't fun without crazies. Who wants to share a tub with grumpy old curmudgeons? Nobody.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every bath needs a little bubbles
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Every bath needs a little bubbles


Is Little Bubbles the name of the midget performer they hired?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot tub sex is terrible.  Uptight prudes are worse, though.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: johnny_vegas: Every bath needs a little bubbles

Is Little Bubbles the name of the midget performer they hired?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. Call me once they start farking.

There's always farking in the hot tub.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chances are the women were all zoftig bleached blondes, and the guys were all big Santa Claus types with
their mulletts pulled back into pony tails.  And all of a 'certain age'

/Yes, I'm engaging in stereotyping.
//Because I'm sure I'm right.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Arkanaut: johnny_vegas: Every bath needs a little bubbles

Is Little Bubbles the name of the midget performer they hired?

[i.pinimg.com image 306x165]


Marine Biology!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't spell "hot tubs" without "ho butts".
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacramento Hot Tub Crazies is the name of my Grand Funk Hot Jazz cover band
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DjangoStonereaver: Chances are the women were all zoftig bleached blondes, and the guys were all big Santa Claus types with
their mulletts pulled back into pony tails.  And all of a 'certain age'

/Yes, I'm engaging in stereotyping.
//Because I'm sure I'm right.


"Cannon ball!"

heechai.comView Full Size


/throw a bucket of KFC in there and watch the fun
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ethel, don't look!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toejam: [Fark user image image 336x252]


What am I missing?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PICS...
MAYBE.


also, don't say you are with the group to get a better rate!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scheduling of modern holidays is not random. There are two months between Halloween and New Year for a reason. To give people time to rework their sexy Halloween costumes into a sex dungeon with enhanced sex acts costume. Holiday tradition.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which was expecting about 800 people to participate

Phil: Bill, it being your first week you can work New Years Day for holiday pay.

Bill: Thanks boss, I could use the extra cash
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: toejam: [Fark user image image 336x252]

What am I missing?


Look in the water at the end.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Mrs. Rabbi would say, "Eww."
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know what this means? That's right, new stuff up on Xhamster
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: DjangoStonereaver: Chances are the women were all zoftig bleached blondes, and the guys were all big Santa Claus types with
their mulletts pulled back into pony tails.  And all of a 'certain age'

/Yes, I'm engaging in stereotyping.
//Because I'm sure I'm right.

"Cannon ball!"

[heechai.com image 560x300]

/throw a bucket of KFC in there and watch the fun


Is it really a bikini if you use 3 yards of cloth?
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: DjangoStonereaver: Chances are the women were all zoftig bleached blondes, and the guys were all big Santa Claus types with
their mulletts pulled back into pony tails.  And all of a 'certain age'

/Yes, I'm engaging in stereotyping.
//Because I'm sure I'm right.

"Cannon ball!"

[heechai.com image 560x300]

/throw a bucket of KFC in there and watch the fun


They either have a heavy duty winch standing by, or seven ambulances stocked for heart attacks. Otherwise ain't nobody getting out of that tub alive.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: born_yesterday: toejam: [Fark user image image 336x252]

What am I missing?

Look in the water at the end.


Not sure what I saw. Was it a fart that should not have been trusted? Did something bite her and that is blood in the water? So many questions.
 
Bowen
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The sex party guests were supposedly staying in a separate area, away from other guests, but the anonymous outraged father told FOX 40 of Sacramento that he still thinks the hotel's management should have warned him what would be happening under the same roof.

Oh my god fark off.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: born_yesterday: toejam: [Fark user image image 336x252]

What am I missing?

Look in the water at the end.


VisualiseThis: born_yesterday: toejam: [Fark user image image 336x252]

What am I missing?

Look in the water at the end.


that thick layer of scum swirling around in an endless whirlpool, i call jizz cappuccino
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: johnny_vegas: DjangoStonereaver: Chances are the women were all zoftig bleached blondes, and the guys were all big Santa Claus types with
their mulletts pulled back into pony tails.  And all of a 'certain age'

/Yes, I'm engaging in stereotyping.
//Because I'm sure I'm right.

"Cannon ball!"

[heechai.com image 560x300]

/throw a bucket of KFC in there and watch the fun

Is it really a bikini if you use 3 yards of cloth?


I've been on boats with less sail than that.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yep, I think she pooped herself. Poor girl.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He's just jealous people were getting to have sex and he most certainly isn't.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The comments.....
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shazam999: I would've joined in.


As a general rule, I don't fark Limbaugh listeners or Fox News viewers.
 
stringbad [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: VisualiseThis: born_yesterday: toejam: [Fark user image image 336x252]

What am I missing?

Look in the water at the end.

VisualiseThis: born_yesterday: toejam: [Fark user image image 336x252]

What am I missing?

Look in the water at the end.

that thick layer of scum swirling around in an endless whirlpool, i call jizz cappuccino


Jizzpaccio. Served warm.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Shazam999: I would've joined in.

As a general rule, I don't fark Limbaugh listeners or Fox News viewers.


You could have stopped after 7 words.

Shazam999 we know and we sympathize
Don't ya know it, don't ya know it
Shazam999 we like you and want to help you
Somebody loves you don't you know it
 
crackpancake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
YMMV, but ... ew. All hot tubs are basically swimming with other people's microbes, only with warmer water and much less diluted than your average swimming pool. So ... you do you, but I'll stick to my (relatively) clean shower.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I chlorinate the shiat out of my hot tub after every use, let that sit for a few days and then drop a bag of activated carbon in the filter.  It pulls out the chlorine and leaves the water clear and sparkly and sanitized.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I never get invited to he cool parties.
 
