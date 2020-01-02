 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Baton Rouge Police are urging homeless people not to sleep outside while they investigate what they believe are three connected murders of homeless people.. Yeah, so, one problem: if that were AN OPTION for them they wouldn't BE homeless, would they?   (cnn.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Homelessness, Constable, Police, Sleep, Police Chief Murphy Paul, Tony Williams, homeless people, downtown Baton Rouge  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2020 at 11:50 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A fair number of urban outdoorspeople don't want to put up with the aggressive jebusing and other anti-fun practices at the majority of the shelters.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to guess bored rich teens from the suburbs.
 
Austin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
James McNulty wanted for questioning.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clearly the solution is for them to stop sleeping.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In LA there are plenty of beds in homeless shelters that go empty because the homeless won't sleep in them. Not saying that's true in the Rouge, but I'm guessing there are options
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clearly the solution is for them to go indoors where they can be murdered quietly and not out in the open where it's really a nuisance to everyone.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: A fair number of urban outdoorspeople don't want to put up with the aggressive jebusing and other anti-fun practices at the majority of the shelters.


Exactly. Shelters aren't hotels where you can come/go as you please and do what you want in a private space. Some places won't even let you in if you get there too late.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For any Red Stick homeless that need to sleep inside...
https://www.homelessshelterdirectory.​o​rg/cgi-bin/id/city.cgi?city=baton%20ro​uge&state=LA
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I obviously need a better solution for my dead homeless collection...
 
Klyukva
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: A fair number of urban outdoorspeople don't want to put up with the aggressive jebusing and other anti-fun practices at the majority of the shelters.


Yeah, most shelters forbid alcohol and drugs which keeps many homeless out. I consider this a win for the homeless who choose to stay. It protects them from the worst of the scum.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ship them to SF, everyone else does.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Klyukva: dionysusaur: A fair number of urban outdoorspeople don't want to put up with the aggressive jebusing and other anti-fun practices at the majority of the shelters.

Yeah, most shelters forbid alcohol and drugs which keeps many homeless out. I consider this a win for the homeless who choose to stay. It protects them from the worst of the scum.


Therefore alcoholics should be murdered?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Ship them to SF, everyone else does.


NYC just ships them to New Jersey...
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can we give them all the hobos shotguns?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't understand the issue some people have with shelters having rules
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Can we give them all the hobos shotguns?

[Fark user image 850x1275]


Me added extra words, flunk English.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: Clearly the solution is for them to stop sleeping.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: I obviously need a better solution for my dead homeless collection...


have you tried Formalin?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Klyukva: dionysusaur: A fair number of urban outdoorspeople don't want to put up with the aggressive jebusing and other anti-fun practices at the majority of the shelters.

Yeah, most shelters forbid alcohol and drugs which keeps many homeless out. I consider this a win for the homeless who choose to stay. It protects them from the worst of the scum.

Therefore alcoholics should be murdered?


Nobody suggested that.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Klyukva: dionysusaur: A fair number of urban outdoorspeople don't want to put up with the aggressive jebusing and other anti-fun practices at the majority of the shelters.

Yeah, most shelters forbid alcohol and drugs which keeps many homeless out. I consider this a win for the homeless who choose to stay. It protects them from the worst of the scum.

Therefore alcoholics should be murdered?


Shelter occupants shouldn't be subjected to bullshiat by alcoholic and/or drug abusing shelter occupants.  This is why shelters have rules about things like noise, conduct, drug/alcohol possession/use, etc.

If a person wishes to stay in a shelter, then they must follow the shelter's rules.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mjbok: I don't understand the issue some people have with shelters having rules


Apparently the worst of the worst must be let in so they can disrupt, torment, or outright victimize the innocent.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Next: Police complain that their lobbies are full of sleeping homeless people.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mjbok: I don't understand the issue some people have with shelters having rules


its not an issue with shelters having rules.
its an issue with the rules being designed to do one (or both) of 2 things...

1. push your beliefs on desperate/vulnerable people
2. only help people who need some - but not too much - help

basically shelters are saying "we're here to help the homeless!"
and then whispering the subtext "but not the really mentally ill, addicted ones who need lots of help.  fark them.  we just want the 'normal' ones we can convert to jebus and shower and put in new shirts who will look good on TV when we pat ourselves on the back about what good people we are for helping."

that's why those rules rub a lot of people the wrong way.
 
chawco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby very severely misunderstands the complexity of homelessness. I realize this is probably that's true in America, but in most first world Nations if people want to get off the streets there are a lot of outreach workers who want to help them. People are homeless for complex reasons, but the majority of the time I believe you will find there is severe underlying mental health or addictions issues.

There is almost no way I could end up permanently homeless. If I lost my job, and i couldn't pay my rent and was evicted, there's enough social assistance programs that I could probably at least manage some kind of housing for myself (having kids makes it even more so). hell, eviction laws in Toronto basically say you can't throw somebody out if it would cause them to be homeless, especially in the winter.

I'm not saying people are choosing to be homeless, again it's much more complex than that.

Granted this is a Canadian perspective. I had a thought about America, which is that the US is the greatest country in the world for things that involve profit. Americans are very innovative people when it comes to finding ways to build products that make money. That's why all the tech industry is centered in the US. But when it comes to social services delivery, America is without a doubt the worst performing first world nation.

I guess we all have to have our strengths and weaknesses :p
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pedrop357: mjbok: I don't understand the issue some people have with shelters having rules

Apparently the worst of the worst must be let in so they can disrupt, torment, or outright victimize the innocent.


And apparently serial killers aren't the actual serious problem here.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why is subby trying to confuse the issue with facts?

What's subby hiding?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chawco: Subby very severely misunderstands the complexity of homelessness. I realize this is probably that's true in America, but in most first world Nations if people want to get off the streets there are a lot of outreach workers who want to help them. People are homeless for complex reasons, but the majority of the time I believe you will find there is severe underlying mental health or addictions issues.

There is almost no way I could end up permanently homeless. If I lost my job, and i couldn't pay my rent and was evicted, there's enough social assistance programs that I could probably at least manage some kind of housing for myself (having kids makes it even more so). hell, eviction laws in Toronto basically say you can't throw somebody out if it would cause them to be homeless, especially in the winter.

I'm not saying people are choosing to be homeless, again it's much more complex than that.

Granted this is a Canadian perspective. I had a thought about America, which is that the US is the greatest country in the world for things that involve profit. Americans are very innovative people when it comes to finding ways to build products that make money. That's why all the tech industry is centered in the US. But when it comes to social services delivery, America is without a doubt the worst performing first world nation.

I guess we all have to have our strengths and weaknesses :p


One of our big problems is that the Supreme Court has ruled that we cannot indefinitely commit the mentally ill or addicted against their will.  So if you have someone who is disruptive or minority violent we really can't do much with them.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chawco: Subby very severely misunderstands the complexity of homelessness. I realize this is probably that's true in America, but in most first world Nations if people want to get off the streets there are a lot of outreach workers who want to help them. People are homeless for complex reasons, but the majority of the time I believe you will find there is severe underlying mental health or addictions issues.

There is almost no way I could end up permanently homeless. If I lost my job, and i couldn't pay my rent and was evicted, there's enough social assistance programs that I could probably at least manage some kind of housing for myself (having kids makes it even more so). hell, eviction laws in Toronto basically say you can't throw somebody out if it would cause them to be homeless, especially in the winter.

I'm not saying people are choosing to be homeless, again it's much more complex than that.

Granted this is a Canadian perspective. I had a thought about America, which is that the US is the greatest country in the world for things that involve profit. Americans are very innovative people when it comes to finding ways to build products that make money. That's why all the tech industry is centered in the US. But when it comes to social services delivery, America is without a doubt the worst performing first world nation.

I guess we all have to have our strengths and weaknesses :p


america is the worst at delivering social services b/c most americans don't see the value of them.  they only see the value in taking for themselves.

you talk about canadian laws against throwing someone out of a house if it would make them homeless.  we have nothing like that in america.  many americans would be proud to throw a non-paying tenant out into homelessness.  they would call that person a deadbeat and lazy.  and you would be called a fool and a doormat for not throwing them out.  trump, a man with a history of treating people exactly that way in exactly that situation, was elected president by exactly those sort of people who embrace that mindset to thunderous applause.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report