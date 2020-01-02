 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   If you're a criminal with health issues, its best to do your crime in a poor town, because apparently it is common practice for these sheriffs to release criminals early because they don't want to pay the hospital bills of the criminals   (propublica.org) divider line
    2016, 2015, Leap year starting on Friday, Crime, 2017, Violent crime, Sheriff, Alabama's Fayette County Jail  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Civilized countries provide a public health care option.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generally speaking, if you're the type to think that far ahead, you tend to not become a criminal in the first place.
Speaking generally.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Civilized countries provide a public health care option.


yes, and REALLY civilized counties would not have a crime problem.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire prison system functions that way. The parole board always seems to be generous to the 70 year old lifer that was just diagnosed with cancer. He's reformed now, you see.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: Marcus Aurelius: Civilized countries provide a public health care option.

yes, and REALLY civilized counties would not have a crime problem.


Good thing most uncivilized counties are in Florida ...

/ There's a meth-od to this.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A smart sheriff's office would get an insurance policy to cover individuals in its custody.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: A smart sheriff's office would get an insurance policy to cover individuals in its custody.


Yeah, but that costs money.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Civilized countries provide a public health care option.


what are you, a commie????
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CurmudgeonInDevelopment: A smart sheriff's office would get an insurance policy to cover individuals in its custody.


I would doubt they'd find a lot of insurers willing to step in to that role. It would be a pool of people with higher than average instances of drug use and mental illness. Plus they occasionally get the shiat beat out of them by the jailers.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby, you ever hear of a thesaurus?

You used the word "criminal" thrice (counting the plural "criminals" as well).

Some terms that could be used are "convict", "lawbreaker", hell even "offender" works.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought Alabama was the state that billed its full price of all medical services conducted while in custody? Different state? Different county?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait, so we want crimes in jail or prison longer?  Isn't releasing them what good people want, because of the prison industrial complex?  Instead of keeping them in and making them a product of the prisons?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The entire prison system functions that way. The parole board always seems to be generous to the 70 year old lifer that was just diagnosed with cancer. He's reformed now, you see.


I assure you he won't be committing any more crimes.

Though, why should the state keep him alive? Life in prison doesn't mean "as long as we can keep him alive"

/I guess you can try to prevent suicides, but why waste resources on a 70 year old lifer with cancerv
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stupid conservatives.

If the criminals could do the time, they might not have to do the crime in the first place. It would save everybody trouble and expense.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: I thought Alabama was the state that billed its full price of all medical services conducted while in custody? Different state? Different county?


Oh. Yep, sure enough, it's a county decision. So the full story is that if you have a serious medical issue, you need to make sure you're arrested in a wealthy county AND commit a serious enough offense that they won't look aside.
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I work in a hospital, and this is common. Lots of low level offenders are alcoholic or meth addicted, and come in just arrested with a skin abscess they've had for weeks. When the sheriff finds out they're being admitted, they just leave. It's easier than finding a deputy to sit there 3 shifts a day for 3 days watching someone get antibiotics while paying list price the whole time for a hospital bed on someone they don't really care if they have or not. For the real hardened ones, or big crimes, they do have someone sit there with the patient cuffed to the bed.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Marcus Aurelius: Civilized countries provide a public health care option.

yes, and REALLY civilized counties would not have a crime problem.


This is an illustration of the liberal versus conservative divide (or perhaps left-right, if there's a difference): one thinks of civilization as a characteristic of the people in a society, while the other thinks of it as the characteristic of the society (or social institutions) that the people live in.
 
Nesher [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Long story, sorry:
When I was in training in Peoria, there was a local ne'er-do-well who would get arrested once or twice a year.
He had a chronic neck problem that really DID need surgery.
So when he'd get arrested, he would complain of neck pain --> get sent to hospital for evaluation ---> admitted for neck surgery (expensive neck surgery) ---> charges dropped, released from police/jail custody --> then declines surgery and gets released AMA (against medical advice).
After the third round of this cycle, my attending surgeon sent a form to the jail for consent to the surgery he needed, for him to sign BEFORE being transported to the hospital. Oddly, he never complained of neck pain while in custody again.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This happens even after people are convicted and sentenced: https://herald-review.com/​news/local/c​rime-and-courts/man-released-from-maco​n-county-jail-after-officials-realize-​how/article_77984d33-5e3b-5d00-b701-e7​8819a7b4d2.html
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: This happens even after people are convicted and sentenced: https://herald-review.com/n​ews/local/crime-and-courts/man-release​d-from-macon-county-jail-after-officia​ls-realize-how/article_77984d33-5e3b-5​d00-b701-e78819a7b4d2.html


JESUS CHRIST WTF?

Jail exists to keep dangerous people from harming regular folk

I'd rather pay for this assholes medical bills and have him locked up for 5 years than to have the ability to harm others.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cman: mrmopar5287: This happens even after people are convicted and sentenced: https://herald-review.com/n​ews/local/crime-and-courts/man-release​d-from-macon-county-jail-after-officia​ls-realize-how/article_77984d33-5e3b-5​d00-b701-e78819a7b4d2.html

JESUS CHRIST WTF?

Jail exists to keep dangerous people from harming regular folk

I'd rather pay for this assholes medical bills and have him locked up for 5 years than to have the ability to harm others.


Ha ha, you so silly. Prisons exist to turn a profit! And nothing could ever go wrong with that mentality.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

