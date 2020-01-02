 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Quiet Guy)   ᴴᵃᵖᵖʸ ᵂᵒʳˡᵈ ᴵⁿᵗʳᵒᵛᵉʳᵗ ᴰᵃʸ   (introvertday.org) divider line
24
    More: PSA, Personality psychology, World Introvert Day, Extraversion and introversion, better understand, first World Introvert Day, Pigeonholing, better understanding of introversion, better world  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2020 at 1:39 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice one, subby.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Go 'way
 
Leishu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Leave me alone, subby. I don't appreciate being called out like this. :|
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Great!  Now I have a perfect excuse to drink alone tonight.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It would be happier if you'd just leave me alone.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
<sits staring at monitor contemplating what to write but fears it won't be funny enough and decides not to write anything>
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am convinced this was thought up by an extrovert.
 
blondambition
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Great!  Now I have a perfect excuse to drink alone tonight.


right? why should tonight be any different just because of some made up holiday.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would ask when is world incel day, but that is every day on Fark....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Coincidence?

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/natio​n​al-buffet-day-january-2/
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To celebrate, let's have an introvert convention!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is a plot by the greeting card manufacturers to make me send myself a card.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That would be me. happy to sit in the corner and happy to not be noticed. I get stuff done without fanfare.
yeah, my health is a factor - currently 7 hours (out of 24) into working out why I've suddenly developed high blood pressure and am wired up to a 24 monitor. pulse goes as high as 150bpm randomly, so yeah, I like to keep  it calm and collected - being an introvert really helps (except that, clearly, it isn't).
anyway, I'll be over there in the corner keeping quiet - and avoiding my 50th birthday at weekend :-p
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: To celebrate, let's have an introvert convention!


I did. I didn't see you anywhere there.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: To celebrate, let's have an introvert convention!


Oh a party I don't have to go to. My favorite kind.
 
Nullav
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No.

/Is there a -vert for people who don't have crazy co-dependency issues but also don't mind the company of others?
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
skyotter
I am convinced this was thought up by an extrovert.

It's a book ad. With a broken "buy" button at the end of the test.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: To celebrate, let's have an introvert convention!


I know a good venue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you click on the links on that site you'll see that it is just a marketing ploy by a company wanting to sell you personality tests.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: To celebrate, let's have an introvert convention!


Sorry, I can't make it, because reasons.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmm, also my anniversary.  I actually have to spend time with other people, even if it is the wife...
 
Koldbern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Go 'way


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bikkurikun: If you click on the links on that site you'll see that it is just a marketing ploy by a company wanting to sell you personality tests.


What a scam!  I bet they try to sell you a membership for $5 a month that let's you "socialize" with other introverts too.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report