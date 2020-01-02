 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Prince William announces a climate change competition with a prize of (pinky to mouth) one MILLION dollars   (huffpost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a substitute Sunday school teacher, having a contest to see how many kids can figure out how to make the world a better place before sending them home to their alcoholic and abusive parents who burn plastic milk bottles in a steel drum in the back yard and hoard piss jugs.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait, I remember this from Sim Earth.  Just plant more white flowers.
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
EMP the world.

/where is my million?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Step 1: launch everyone we don't like into space.
Step 2: robot dance party.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A contest to increase global warming?

Hand me a bunch of Taco Bell and stand back!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Climate change competition"? Pfft, I could win that just by eating less kimchi.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Wait, I remember this from Sim Earth.  Just plant more white flowers.


I never could kill Daisyworld in Sim Earth, though I did try. Even flooding the planet with a barrage of ice meteors in order to flood over the land they grew on didn't work. Unfortunately this environmental durability means it wasn't the most prescient game that I played on the Amiga.

I think in its own way this one is.

Nuclear War Longplay (Amiga) [50 FPS]
Youtube _SFq7q3Yueo


I loved that game. You didn't get much black comedy in games back then. You still don't get nearly enough now.
 
