(NJ.com)   The man lights off fireworks while a friend was proposing marriage next to a movie theater. What could possibly go wrong?   (nj.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fireworks foolishness trifecta now in play?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Celebratory gunfire?  Like in a third world country?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would anyone think fire works are gun fire? I don't get it? Oh!  every 3rd idiot owns a tool of murder. Thanks NRA!
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How crappy is your theater that fireworks outside are mistaken for gunshots inside...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
nobody wants to hear any meaning of the work FIRE in a movie theater...
 
WithinReason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Celebratory gunfire?  Like in a third world country?


Wasnt there some stat after the Saddam Hussein statues were being pulled down and people were celebrating by unloading a ak 47 clip into the air like 60 people died. Something about how bullets dont magically go to heaven when you shoot them straight up and instead run into pesky gravity.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did subby just ClickBait the headline?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: How crappy is your theater that fireworks outside are mistaken for gunshots inside...


Well, looking at the image from TFA, if these were the fireworks, they're goddamn loud. These aren't bottle rockets, they're one step away from what the pros use.

And it could have been the staff at the theater, not people sitting in their seats watching a movie. They don't sound insulate the lobby, just the individual auditoriums.

nj.comView Full Size
 
Samfucious
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A few months ago, a movie theater I was in in Seattle was evacuated because a construction worker two floors down started operating a jack hammer.

It's kind of stupid and funny, until you realise we live in a world where the expectation is that a mass shooting might happen.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WithinReason: gnosis301: Celebratory gunfire?  Like in a third world country?

Wasnt there some stat after the Saddam Hussein statues were being pulled down and people were celebrating by unloading a ak 47 clip into the air like 60 people died. Something about how bullets dont magically go to heaven when you shoot them straight up and instead run into pesky gravity.


I didn't hear that, but I watched that whole fiasco, and I wouldn't guess that there were enough people at the event to result in random bullets killing 60. That was a farking joke. I;'m not even sure that there 60 people there that weren't US military.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
static.rogerebert.comView Full Size

fsmedia.imgix.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Samfucious: .

It's kind of stupid and funny, until you realise we live in a world where the expectation is that a mass shooting might happen.


*****might be happening.
FTFY.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Samfucious: A few months ago, a movie theater I was in in Seattle was evacuated because a construction worker two floors down started operating a jack hammer.

It's kind of stupid and funny, until you realise we live in a world country where the expectation is that a mass shooting might happen.


waxbeans:

Fixed that for both of you. Our side of the world wouldn't expect that, even after it happened recently here in NZ. Hence my post above, my first thought was that they started a fire.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Samfucious: A few months ago, a movie theater I was in in Seattle was evacuated because a construction worker two floors down started operating a jack hammer.

It's kind of stupid and funny, until you realise we live in a world where the expectation is that a mass shooting might happen.


Way back in 2001, about 2 weeks after 9/11, we were at the movies. A historic restored theater in Phoenix did a thing called 'Silent Sundays' where they presented old school silent movies with a live accompaniment on the organ. Really cool. The guy had the same pipe organ in his house and a screening area so he could compose his music.

Anyway, one of the sponsors was a local entertainment newspaper with an unfortunate name, considering how soon after the country got rocked by a huge terorist attack it was.

We're sitting there waiting for the event to start, and up on the screen, with no 'Presented By:' or anything else, you see the words:  GET OUT! in red...

I think most people stayed in their seats, but I laughed my ass off. Someone didn't think that whole thing through...
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: fuzzybacchus: How crappy is your theater that fireworks outside are mistaken for gunshots inside...

Well, looking at the image from TFA, if these were the fireworks, they're goddamn loud. These aren't bottle rockets, they're one step away from what the pros use.

And it could have been the staff at the theater, not people sitting in their seats watching a movie. They don't sound insulate the lobby, just the individual auditoriums.

[nj.com image 325x312]


The first two paragraphs of the article specifically state patrons inside the theater made the call.  The employees diffused the situation by showing police the launchers.


It isn't a particularly long article, either.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Samfucious: A few months ago, a movie theater I was in in Seattle was evacuated because a construction worker two floors down started operating a jack hammer.

It's kind of stupid and funny, until you realise we live in a world country where the expectation is that a mass shooting might happen.

waxbeans:

Fixed that for both of you. Our side of the world wouldn't expect that, even after it happened recently here in NZ. Hence my post above, my first thought was that they started a fire.


You're right. People only get shot in the United States. Thanks for clarifying.

Oh wait, your side of the world. New Zealand and Australia together have less than 30 million people. Wow, what a population boom!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will you tolerate me?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
