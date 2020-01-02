 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Three mountain lions die from indigestion   (wcvb.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the 'they have a taste for human flesh now' line of reasoning
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, I've never convinced a Cougar to eat me.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: And yet, I've never convinced a Cougar to eat me.


You're supposed to eat the cougar
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: TommyDeuce: And yet, I've never convinced a Cougar to eat me.

You're supposed to eat the cougar


Q: What does a cougar taste like?
A: Depends
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the lions was quoted as follows:
"I think there was something funny in that hippy ... Duuuuuude! My paws are huge!!"
 
Victoly
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: One of the lions was quoted as follows:
"I think there was something funny in that hippy ... Duuuuuude! My paws are huge!!"


"They can touch anything but themselves..."

/ Oh, wait
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As a human, I like to think of myself as pretty toxic or hazardous as food goes, so good. If mountain lions eat me, I want to take them with me.

If I could think of something I could eat that would make me toxic to bedbugs, lice, fleas, leeches, mosquitos, black flies and vampires, I would cheerfully and proudly wear a hazardous waste warning (preferrably on a hoody with long sleeves).

With the possible exception of giving chocolate to mice and other small mammals, you can't kill things with kindness, but I just want to disincentivize them, not extinct them.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: DrEMHmrk2: TommyDeuce: And yet, I've never convinced a Cougar to eat me.

You're supposed to eat the cougar

Q: What does a cougar taste like?
A: Depends


Bastid. ; )

I say that with a smile.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: DrEMHmrk2: TommyDeuce: And yet, I've never convinced a Cougar to eat me.

You're supposed to eat the cougar

Q: What does a cougar taste like?
A: Depends


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Boar's Head has announced a recall of human meat after three mountain lions were sickened after eating it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
30.06 is hard to digest.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
See what happens when you feed wildlife? Knock it off, assholes.
 
geduld
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Should have been carrying a Jack Russell.

Jack Russell shows Lions who's boss
Youtube E764g-uZTFk
 
Nesher [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When we have some tissue we have to discard at surgery, I always tell the nurses they can take it home with them if they want (disgusting joke) but not to feed it to their pets. When they ask why, I say they can no longer sleep with the pets in the house, as they will have developed a taste for human flesh. I think they go along with this just to humor me.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brantgoose: As a human, I like to think of myself as pretty toxic or hazardous as food goes, so good. If mountain lions eat me, I want to take them with me.

If I could think of something I could eat that would make me toxic to bedbugs, lice, fleas, leeches, mosquitos, black flies and vampires, I would cheerfully and proudly wear a hazardous waste warning (preferrably on a hoody with long sleeves).

With the possible exception of giving chocolate to mice and other small mammals, you can't kill things with kindness, but I just want to disincentivize them, not extinct them.


nedroid.comView Full Size
 
Invincible
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not understanding the source of the human remains seems like the bigger story.
 
Invincible
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the 'they have a taste for human flesh now' line of reasoning


And that they showed no fear of the animal control officers.

I get that we're in their turf but defending ourselves against wild animals is a foundation of civilization.
 
ununcle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nesher: When we have some tissue we have to discard at surgery, I always tell the nurses they can take it home with them if they want (disgusting joke) but not to feed it to their pets. When they ask why, I say they can no longer sleep with the pets in the house, as they will have developed a taste for human flesh. I think they go along with this just to humor me.


I always felt that high five dude in Scrubs was way to over the top and thought "Yeah,,, like a  surgeon could be that crazy in real life". Boy was i wrong.

/High five!!
/put on some pants!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Invincible: Not understanding the source of the human remains seems like the bigger story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
