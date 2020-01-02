 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Hey firemen, while that house is engulfed in flames, can you all just stop and get together for a photo in front of it real quick?   (nypost.com) divider line
39
    More: Facepalm, New Year's Day, Detroit, Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News, New Year, New Year's Eve, Firefighter, Fire protection  
•       •       •

1189 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"nearly 100 people shared the photo and more than three dozen commented"

Jesus, nearly broke the internet with that one.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least they all weren't giving a "Heil Hitler" salute.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I understand it, both of the building on fire and the one next to it were abandoned, and one of the firemen was retiring. How long could it take them to take a quick picture?  I'm all for keeping people's priorities straight, but you got to have a little fun occasionally.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it would be two or three and the rest of the crew would be at work still, you know, putting out the fire. Too dangerous to enter doesn't mean, "Fark it, we'll let this one burn."

/and it's firefighter, not fireman, for goodness' sake!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Err - the home was totaled and too dangerous to enter - no one in it to try to save - the problem is?  If they hadn't been taking a picture all they would have been doing was standing around just in case - they can do that just fine while taking a pic.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too early in the year to get outraged by this.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: As I understand it, both of the building on fire and the one next to it were abandoned, and one of the firemen was retiring. How long could it take them to take a quick picture?  I'm all for keeping people's priorities straight, but you got to have a little fun occasionally.


No, no you can't.

None of you are being paid or entrusted to have a good time while a house literally burns down.

Abandoned or not.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Err - the home was totaled and too dangerous to enter - no one in it to try to save - the problem is?  If they hadn't been taking a picture all they would have been doing was standing around just in case - they can do that just fine while taking a pic.


There's this magnificent thing called water they could have been applying.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PKXI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark cares.

It's gone.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"several members posing for a photo..."

At least 18 is now 'several'?  Good to know I suppose.

And if it is an abandoned house burn, that seems like a whole lot of them just to keep an eye on it.  I guess if nothing else was on for at the time... optics still not good though, you might end up on Fark.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its Detroit. They burn down abandoned places for fun there daily
 
PKXI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
granolasteak: ...

There's this magnificent thing called water they could have been applying.

Waste of precious resources.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

granolasteak: /and it's firefighter, not fireman, for goodness' sake!


THIS.

Firemen control the engines on a ship, while firefighters extinguish uncontrolled fires.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: "several members posing for a photo..."

At least 18 is now 'several'?  Good to know I suppose.

And if it is an abandoned house burn, that seems like a whole lot of them just to keep an eye on it.  I guess if nothing else was on for at the time... optics still not good though, you might end up on Fark.


What are they going to do? Fire them all and replace em with imported concerned citizens of the internet?
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Take them to Australia" just doesn't have the same effect.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Well at least they all weren't giving a "Heil Hitler" salute.


No, that would be outside a Jewish Community Center.

/fascist bastards!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: As I understand it, both of the building on fire and the one next to it were abandoned, and one of the firemen was retiring. How long could it take them to take a quick picture?  I'm all for keeping people's priorities straight, but you got to have a little fun occasionally.


Correct, and they were going to let it burn, not save it.  It wasnt safe to go in or on it.  So cut it out.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROTIP: It's common practice for firefighters to stand around and "keep an eye on" raging house fires. If it's unsafe to get close (say, if it's on fire) they won't even bother hosing it down.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weirdest Village People cover of "Disco Inferno" I've ever seen.

/ The cowboy shot the photo.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: granolasteak: /and it's firefighter, not fireman, for goodness' sake!

THIS.

Firemen control the engines on a ship, while firefighters extinguish uncontrolled fires.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

granolasteak: I thought it would be two or three and the rest of the crew would be at work still, you know, putting out the fire. Too dangerous to enter doesn't mean, "Fark it, we'll let this one burn."

/and it's firefighter, not fireman, for goodness' sake!


Sometimes it does mean "let this one burn".  If there is no need for rescue, and the structure is fully involved, then there is no point to fighting the fire.  Nothing will be saved, and firefighters put themselves in (a bit of) danger.  Instead, firefighters will go defensive and make sure the nearby structures and wildland don't get involved.

/ That's what insurance is for.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Schmerd1948: As I understand it, both of the building on fire and the one next to it were abandoned, and one of the firemen was retiring. How long could it take them to take a quick picture?  I'm all for keeping people's priorities straight, but you got to have a little fun occasionally.

Correct, and they were going to let it burn, not save it.  It wasnt safe to go in or on it.  So cut it out.


Hmmm.

Have you ever seen a house burn?  Know why we let real fire departments put out fires, even if the house has been empty for years?

It's because fires cause smoke, and that smoke is toxic.  It's good to make less smoke and it's good to stop structure fires as soon as possible.

No matter how quickly this photo was taken, it was a rock-bottom-stupid thing to do.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: granolasteak: I thought it would be two or three and the rest of the crew would be at work still, you know, putting out the fire. Too dangerous to enter doesn't mean, "Fark it, we'll let this one burn."

/and it's firefighter, not fireman, for goodness' sake!

Sometimes it does mean "let this one burn".  If there is no need for rescue, and the structure is fully involved, then there is no point to fighting the fire.  Nothing will be saved, and firefighters put themselves in (a bit of) danger.  Instead, firefighters will go defensive and make sure the nearby structures and wildland don't get involved.

/ That's what insurance is for.


FWIW, I used to be a firefighter.

I've never heard of any department just letting a structure burn without any water.  Ever.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

granolasteak: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Err - the home was totaled and too dangerous to enter - no one in it to try to save - the problem is?  If they hadn't been taking a picture all they would have been doing was standing around just in case - they can do that just fine while taking a pic.

There's this magnificent thing called water they could have been applying.


There's this magnificent thing called ""How to handle fires efficiently and safely."  People have been studying it for a long damn time.  I'd suspect it might come into play here.  Sometimes dropping more water on it when it's too far gone and too hot just prolongs the amount of time you're out there.  Water isn't magic vs. fire - stuff gets going too hard, you are not putting it out with any reasonable amount of suppressant - all you can do is make it take longer to burn out.  That isn't helping anyone unless you've got beings/things that need saving in the house that are feasible to go after with more time.  All you'd accomplish it tying up an entire crew for hours longer for the same end result.  The first and obvious "stands to reason!" answer is not always the best one.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

granolasteak: JamesSirBensonMum: granolasteak: 

FWIW, I used to be a firefighter.

I've never heard of any department just letting a structure burn without any water.  Ever.


I'm in a pretty rural area, where water is not that plentiful (think multiple Water Tenders [or "tankers" if you ain't from around here] being called from neighboring departments).  If you suck up all that water keeping the flames down, and then the wildland catches, you be screwed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

granolasteak: JamesSirBensonMum: granolasteak: I thought it would be two or three and the rest of the crew would be at work still, you know, putting out the fire. Too dangerous to enter doesn't mean, "Fark it, we'll let this one burn."

/and it's firefighter, not fireman, for goodness' sake!

Sometimes it does mean "let this one burn".  If there is no need for rescue, and the structure is fully involved, then there is no point to fighting the fire.  Nothing will be saved, and firefighters put themselves in (a bit of) danger.  Instead, firefighters will go defensive and make sure the nearby structures and wildland don't get involved.

/ That's what insurance is for.

FWIW, I used to be a firefighter.

I've never heard of any department just letting a structure burn without any water.  Ever.


Well, once - but it was a metals warehouse complex with burning exotics including magnesium - they couldn't even go in and had to focus on keeping it contained with non-water suppressants due to reaction issues.  But that was once. That being said, I'm assuming this pic was taken after attempts to knock it down, and the call by the scene guy that is was hopeless and they were just at "keep an eye on it till it's done/we can finish it.  Which would be normal as anything involving a fire ever is.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

granolasteak: JamesSirBensonMum: granolasteak: I thought it would be two or three and the rest of the crew would be at work still, you know, putting out the fire. Too dangerous to enter doesn't mean, "Fark it, we'll let this one burn."

/and it's firefighter, not fireman, for goodness' sake!

Sometimes it does mean "let this one burn".  If there is no need for rescue, and the structure is fully involved, then there is no point to fighting the fire.  Nothing will be saved, and firefighters put themselves in (a bit of) danger.  Instead, firefighters will go defensive and make sure the nearby structures and wildland don't get involved.

/ That's what insurance is for.

FWIW, I used to be a firefighter.

I've never heard of any department just letting a structure burn without any water.  Ever.


These guys did. Marcus Crassus lives.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

granolasteak: Vtimlin: Schmerd1948: As I understand it, both of the building on fire and the one next to it were abandoned, and one of the firemen was retiring. How long could it take them to take a quick picture?  I'm all for keeping people's priorities straight, but you got to have a little fun occasionally.

Correct, and they were going to let it burn, not save it.  It wasnt safe to go in or on it.  So cut it out.

Hmmm.

Have you ever seen a house burn?  Know why we let real fire departments put out fires, even if the house has been empty for years?

It's because fires cause smoke, and that smoke is toxic.  It's good to make less smoke and it's good to stop structure fires as soon as possible.

No matter how quickly this photo was taken, it was a rock-bottom-stupid thing to do.


Yes, I have seen many house fires, most of them when driving to work in Detroit, its usually burning. From what I heard reported is that they weren't planning on putting the fire out. They were letting it burn to the ground.  Detroit's fire fighter are quite real.  I guess it's up to the internet to decide everything.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
THIS JUST IN: Human beings make poor, but otherwise innocuous, decisions fairly regularly. STORY AT 11.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Behind every fire is a devastated family or property owner.

It was vacant. Forgive me if I don't feel bad for Wells Fargo.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
New book cover for Fahrenheit 451?
 
p51d007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's DETROIT.  Letting it burn was the SENSIBLE thing to do!
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
igorknowsall
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Zimmerman flew and Tyler knew
Talking Heads - Burning Down the House (Official Video)
Youtube _3eC35LoF4U

TURK 182
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1. Given to situation and department guidelines we're gonna let this one burn. - OK

2. While we monitor the situation let's take a quick photo with our retiring colleague. - STILL OK

3. Let's post that shiat on Facebook! - YA DUN GOOFED, SON

Social media - not even once
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report