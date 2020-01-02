 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canadian Man opens his grandfather's time capsule letter after 30 years - finds one lousy 'folding money' dollar & another mystery   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Envelope, kind of thing Mitch Brogan, grandfather Charles Brogan  
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What wd be worth salvaging from 1990?
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do we have that was just SF in 1990? - internet, smartphones,YouTube tutorials, free Skype, PornHub
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been funnier if it was a shinplaster.

/maybe Taco Bell accepts them
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Letter sealed in 1991 points to location of time capsule buried in Laval...

Just let it go, because man, it's gone.
 
padraig
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mjjt: What wd be worth salvaging from 1990?


Your mom's figure.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I should fake opening a time capsule with a mystery treasure hunt for my great uncle's fortune and charge people for access to clues.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
farking degens from Laval.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mjjt: What wd be worth salvaging from 1990?


Well obviously, the best hit song of 1991.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mitch Brogan became quadriplegic in 2006, when he was struck by a drunk driver while riding his bike on Dundas Street in London, Ont. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh....
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Add two bits to that saw-buck & invest in one (sh*tty excuse of a) beer!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Mitch Brogan became quadriplegic in 2006, when he was struck by a drunk driver while riding his bike on Dundas Street in London, Ont. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh....

A common misconception with tetraplegia is that the victim cannot move legs, arms or any of the major function; this is often not the case. Some individuals with tetraplegia can walk and use their hands, as though they did not have a spinal cord injury, while others may use wheelchairs and they can still have function of their arms and mild finger movement; again, that varies on the spinal cord damage.

 
Greylight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Mitch Brogan became quadriplegic in 2006, when he was struck by a drunk driver while riding his bike on Dundas Street in London, Ont. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh....


You can be a quadriplegic and still have some limited control of your arms depending on where the spinal trauma is located.  4th or 5th vertebrate I believe for this poor young chap.  Notice the clenched fingers, he doesn't have control of his hands but can make larger semi-controlled movements with his arms.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mjjt: What wd be worth salvaging from 1990?


Phoebe Cates?
 
