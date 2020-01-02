 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Video shows why Australian firefighters wear brown pants   (youtube.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1197 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2020 at 2:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yikes
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ya but they have ice water runnin' thru their veins
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian firefighters say "Sorry Eh, but, uh, that's pussy stuff right there....check out this...."

Fire Tornado Sucks Fire Hose Into Air
Youtube 1eWv3cUzJvA
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Canadian firefighters say "Sorry Eh, but, uh, that's pussy stuff right there....check out this...."

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1eWv3cUz​JvA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I *LOVE the part where the firefighter says, "Well, yeah FKCK YOU fire!", and picks up a rock and throws it at the fire...
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: ya but they have ice water runnin' thru their veins


At that point, ice water is merely pre-steam.....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
DID THEY DIED?
 
hammettman
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Add that vid to the middle-school curriculum.
Introduction to Firescape traveling.  Mad Max skills 101.
It's coming Arizona, and your racism won't stop it.
Not just tumbleweeds.
BURNING tumbleweeds hurtling towards you.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Subby, saw what you did there.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is literally my worst nightmare. Burning to death is the worst possible way to die.
 
Tex570
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: ChipNASA: Canadian firefighters say "Sorry Eh, but, uh, that's pussy stuff right there....check out this...."

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1eWv3cUz​JvA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I *LOVE the part where the firefighter says, "Well, yeah FKCK YOU fire!", and picks up a rock and throws it at the fire...


Don't taunt the Ifrit (or Efreeti), please...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
www.youtube.com redirected you too many times.

Ah, C'mon bro.  One more time!  I don't ask for redirection that much.  Please, man?  This will be the very last redirect you gotta give me.  I'm good for it.  I've paid you for a  lot of redirects, man.  Even ones that I don't think were mine but I paid 'em cause we're friends.  Just one more redirect, bro. Don't cost you anything.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: That is literally my worst nightmare. Burning to death is the worst possible way to die.


Second worst, next to drowning. Which is odd, because they cancel out each other.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder what kind of wheels do they use.

I hope they're rated for hell-on-earth.

/must also have one heck of an air filter.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
how were their tires not melting?
 
IamAwake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: BorgiaGinz: That is literally my worst nightmare. Burning to death is the worst possible way to die.

Second worst, next to drowning. Which is odd, because they cancel out each other.


Third worst, next to being buried alive.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lotta good they're doing IN THE TRUCK!  Maybe that is the issue there is a fire and they go sight seeing?  C'mon
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did they make it?!
 
IamAwake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IamAwake: ChrisDe: BorgiaGinz: That is literally my worst nightmare. Burning to death is the worst possible way to die.

Second worst, next to drowning. Which is odd, because they cancel out each other.

Third worst, next to being buried alive.


Fourth worst, to suffocating.  Which is odd, because that's all the elements

//suffocating in a non-water way is likely the least worst of the 4, actually, since it tends to be relatively gradual and you tend to go to sleep first.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So....

1. This is/was a fairly common cause of death for firefighters - getting caught on the road in the fire truck as it got enveloped by a fire. Don't know if they've deployed somewhat fireproofed trucks, but damn those guys are lucky to be alive.

2. These are also mostly volunteer firefighters who the Aussie PM told to go fark themselves when they asked for some sort of financial assistance due to the hardship of spending many weeks away from their jobs and risking their lives to fight these fires.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Lotta good they're doing IN THE TRUCK!  Maybe that is the issue there is a fire and they go sight seeing?  C'mon


You get out first and we will follow, maybe.
 
Lothar IB
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That was a lot faster than I expected. Also amazed at how calm they appeared, ssdd for them.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IamAwake: IamAwake: ChrisDe: BorgiaGinz: That is literally my worst nightmare. Burning to death is the worst possible way to die.

Second worst, next to drowning. Which is odd, because they cancel out each other.

Third worst, next to being buried alive.

Fourth worst, to suffocating.  Which is odd, because that's all the elements

//suffocating in a non-water way is likely the least worst of the 4, actually, since it tends to be relatively gradual and you tend to go to sleep first.


Scaphism.
 
grayshark3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IamAwake: IamAwake: ChrisDe: BorgiaGinz: That is literally my worst nightmare. Burning to death is the worst possible way to die.

Second worst, next to drowning. Which is odd, because they cancel out each other.

Third worst, next to being buried alive.

Fourth worst, to suffocating.  Which is odd, because that's all the elements

//suffocating in a non-water way is likely the least worst of the 4, actually, since it tends to be relatively gradual and you tend to go to sleep first.


5th worst, at least for me I have a healthy fear of being eaten. Not by a bear or shark or anything. Think smaller like rats or pomeranians ymmv
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/australia/co​m​ments/eiwd3y/welcome_to_the_real_world​_scomo/
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: That is literally my worst nightmare. Burning to death is the worst possible way to die.


You have no imagination. Lucky you.
 
richwell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-0​1​/fire-fighters-survive-after-being-tra​pped-in-burning-fire-truck/11836474
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tex570: ChipNASA: ChipNASA: Canadian firefighters say "Sorry Eh, but, uh, that's pussy stuff right there....check out this...."

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1eWv3cUz​JvA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I *LOVE the part where the firefighter says, "Well, yeah FKCK YOU fire!", and picks up a rock and throws it at the fire...

Don't taunt the Ifrit (or Efreeti), please...


Funny you should say this...I was just playing Gems of War on X-box a medieval fantasy battle kind of Candy Crush game

gowdb.comView Full Size


http://gowdb.com/troops/6158
 
OBBN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sixth wise, being married to my ex wife was a slow torturous death.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report