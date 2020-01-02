 Skip to content
(The Hill)   You've got to fight for your right to party   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Marriott International, Portland, Oregon, Marriott hotel chain, party policy, Felicia Gonzales, African American woman, Marriott Portland Downtown, Ms. Gonzales  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did her mom throw away her best porno mag?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"No hotels want to have parties in them and we don't want that type of business," the policy read.

If it actually says this and one of your lawyers wrote it, you should fire them.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Her dad caught her smoking and said: 'No way'
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stayed in a Marriot (well, a Marriot-owned Sheraton) last week, and didn't have to sign squat, not even the CC receipt.

And that was in New Orleans, which is a much bigger and louder party town than freakin' Portland.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You missed two classes, and no homework

But your teacher preaches class like you're some kind of jerk
 
Sean M
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've seen some hotel properties do this, including Marriotts, although I've never seen them ask anyone under 40 about it.
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skyotter: Stayed in a Marriot (well, a Marriot-owned Sheraton) last week, and didn't have to sign squat, not even the CC receipt.

And that was in New Orleans, which is a much bigger and louder party town than freakin' Portland.


Was it owned by them, or just managed by them?
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well this will be settled quickly. Ask for that night's guest list and the signed no party statements. Either Marriott produces them or a wad of cash.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Did her mom throw away her best porno mag?


They should update that lyric so Millennials understand it.

"Your mom deleted your best porn site bookmarks."
"Your mom deleted your 2-TB "Homework" folder."
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
