(NYPost)   And they're gone   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, United States, Coroner, California State Route 1, Police, Sheriff, San Mateo County, Automobile, California  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope the driver was able to send that text before they hit the water.
 
Gooch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I vote suicide. Ciao.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UberDave: I hope the driver was able to send that text before they hit the water.


BRB swimming
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Their only hope is they got up to 88 MPH.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gooch: I vote suicide. Ciao.


I just hope we don't find out that there were more people than just the driver in the car.  Like a parent taking their kids with them murder-suicide style.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Their only hope is they got up to 88 MPH.


That was not a DeLorean.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"If you kids don't stop fighting, I'm going to drive us all into the ocean"
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/1 ticket please.
//getting my shiat in early this year
///sorry about your morning coffee/tea/mountain dew etc.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Them Duke boys are at it again...
 
pup.socket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Their only hope is they got up to 88 MPH.


Looks like they only got to 87.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One fewer SUV on the roads is always a good thing. Those people can't drive for shiat.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UberDave: I hope the driver was able to send that text before they hit the water.


I hope the text included "YOLO".
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cgraves67
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The original Thelma and Louise is still great and doesn't need a reboot!
 
squidloe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I couldn't have been the only one who thought "yee haw" as the car sped off of the cliff
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: [Fark user image 610x392]


/1 ticket please.
//getting my shiat in early this year
///sorry about your morning coffee/tea/mountain dew etc.


His shirt should say "Driving" and I'm not as talented as Abe Vigoda
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
texting gives you a new outlook on life...
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thinks this is fake?  FTFA:

Both the sheriff's office and San Mateo County Fire Department searched for the car and driver in the waters off the cliff on Wednesday but were not able to locate the vehicle.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should've bought a squirrel
 
Jclark666
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I want a dashcam that can pan and tilt automatically in anticipation of perfectly capturing things like this.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Am I the only one who thinks this is fake?  FTFA:

Both the sheriff's office and San Mateo County Fire Department searched for the car and driver in the waters off the cliff on Wednesday but were not able to locate the vehicle.


From a local source:

Fark user imageView Full Size


These aren't broad, flat, East Coast beaches. The terrain there is extremely steep, access to the shoreline is often next-to impossible, and the surf is brutal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The highway's a little packed.  Let's try he sea lanes.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Am I the only one who thinks this is fake?  FTFA:

Both the sheriff's office and San Mateo County Fire Department searched for the car and driver in the waters off the cliff on Wednesday but were not able to locate the vehicle.


It's YouTube so it's either fake or ghey, or more likely both
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Google, yer a piece of crap.  You couldn't provide accurate directions to yer own a$$.  Now.  I want to go to the beach and I want to get there as fast as possible!
 
ng2810
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: asmodeus224: Am I the only one who thinks this is fake?  FTFA:

Both the sheriff's office and San Mateo County Fire Department searched for the car and driver in the waters off the cliff on Wednesday but were not able to locate the vehicle.

From a local source:

[Fark user image 511x508]

These aren't broad, flat, East Coast beaches. The terrain there is extremely steep, access to the shoreline is often next-to impossible, and the surf is brutal.


Also: Kelp. And Tides. Those tend to obscure things in the water.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was the rapture...total of one non-sinner in California. Ironically, it was an atheist. Or maybe it was martians.

"Should we run away, should we start to pray, or is it a movie that they're filmin?"

/yeah the quotes are obscure biatches
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: [Fark user image 610x392]


/1 ticket please.
//getting my shiat in early this year
///sorry about your morning coffee/tea/mountain dew etc.


My morning beverage is doing just fine, thanks.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


was it this guy?
 
Nullav
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Jack Sabbath: Their only hope is they got up to 88 MPH.

Looks like they only got to 87.


And wound up 86'd.
 
