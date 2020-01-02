 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Bobby Brown unavailable for comment
    Nick Gordon, Whitney Houston, Drug addiction, Gordon's brother Jack Walker  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good riddance.

First he and Bobbi Kristina were raised as brother and sister and he started f*cking her.
Then he gave her the drugs that killed her and was found legally responsible for her death.

Back in 1985 who would have thought that squeaky clean Whitney Houston, her daughter, and "adopted" son would all die before bad boy Bobby Brown who pees in police cars.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
his car is fast
his teeth is shiny
he tells all the girls
they can kiss his heiney
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I guess these are truly stranger things...."
 
gregscott
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have no idea who that is. After looking at the article, I still don't. Based on these comments, maybe that's a good thing. I'll get off my lawn now.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: his car is fast
his teeth is shiny
he tells all the girls
they can kiss his heiney


Dammitsomuch!  I came here Zappa this MF up.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The whole case about Bobbi Kristina is really farked up. It's a maelstrom of tragedy especially after her mom
/I don't take baths no more
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I really want to work in a My Prerogative joke in here but just can't do it
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: I really want to work in a My Prerogative joke in here but just can't do it


Well, it's up to you.
 
LewDux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gregscott: I have no idea who that is. After looking at the article, I still don't. Based on these comments, maybe that's a good thing. I'll get off my lawn now.


Based on these comments it's hard to say if he's more or less evil than David Stern. Consequently it's hard to know how much suffering I should wish for him.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that because Whitney Houston beat him to death? ;)
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I hear of things like this it makes me wonder if there is some supernatural power at work.  Not that I believe in any of that sort of thing.  But this is the sort of thing that all those "sell your soul to the Devil" or "Genie in the bottle" type stories go.

Basically, you make a wish to become, I dunno, a tremendously famous diva...  But at some point the wish will have a price.  Something like, I dunno, you die, and then within a few years, everyone close to you dies.

Or maybe Bobby Brown is the one to make the wish.  "You get to be ultra famous, but everyone around you will die. You will stay alive to witness all of it."
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Good riddance.

First he and Bobbi Kristina were raised as brother and sister and he started f*cking her.
Then he gave her the drugs that killed her and was found legally responsible for her death.

Back in 1985 who would have thought that squeaky clean Whitney Houston, her daughter, and "adopted" son would all die before bad boy Bobby Brown who pees in police cars.



Whitney's first and last mistake was getting involved with and marrying bobby brown.  he had the bad boy image long before he met whitney.   she was attracted to that bad boy image i guess.  Mr. Party himself.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Is that because Whitney Houston beat him to death? ;)


I submitted a headline stating, "Nick Gordon beat Bobby Brown to death."

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: his car is fast
his teeth is shiny
he tells all the girls
they can kiss his heiney


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: his car is fast
his teeth is shiny
he tells all the girls
they can kiss his heiney


berylman: The whole case about Bobbi Kristina is really farked up. It's a maelstrom of tragedy especially after her mom
/I don't take baths no more


taking baths is fine.  hanging out with and marrying druggies like bobby brown is not.
 
