(BBC-US)   You've heard the expression, "Don't ask someone if they're vegan, because they'll tell you?" Meet the next dimension   (bbc.com) divider line
53
    More: Asinine, Animal rights, Religion, Veganism, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Speciesism, Mr Casamitjana, vegan man, case  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You weren't fired for being a vegan

You were fired for being an ass
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Never ask questions while at the urinal.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To qualify as a philosophical belief, veganism must:
...
- be worthy of respect in a democratic society
...

Well, there's your problem!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's not like me at all.  I eat meat.  I mean, I eat a LOT of meat.  I eat so much meat that I'm made entirely of meat.  You probably think you eat meat, but it's nothing like the amount of meat I eat.  You ever hear of PETA?  Well, I'm in PETA... People Eating Tasty Animals!  Yes!  Zing!  I just invented that.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
His beliefs affect much of his everyday life. He will, for instance, walk rather than take a bus to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

Wait until he finds out about the ants that live around the sidewalk.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Before reading TFA, I would have bet it was about a vegan that got into crossfit.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Vegans rise up! And then sit back down to avoid the light-headedness from our collective iron deficiency
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to Philly.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We'll be happy to oblige a throat punch to your veganism...
 
Stantz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He will, for instance, walk rather than take a bus to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

So a proper chuckle at parties then.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Before reading TFA, I would have bet it was about a vegan that got into crossfit.


That would work until they needed to heal.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everyone is now part of a protected class!

I expect no more problems.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SBinRR: His beliefs affect much of his everyday life. He will, for instance, walk rather than take a bus to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

Wait until he finds out about the ants that live around the sidewalk.


And best not brush your teeth. Think of the poor bacteria.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: His beliefs affect much of his everyday life. He will, for instance, walk rather than take a bus to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

Wait until he finds out about the ants that live around the sidewalk.


Does he farking live in a Hitchcock movie?  I'm pretty sure most of us can count on one finger the amount of times they've accidentally crashed into a bird.  They're pretty adept at flying away before your car gets to them.  My brother did hit a turkey one time, but turkeys are assholes.

Wait until he finds out how many spiders he swallows while he sleeps.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Welcome to Philly.

[Fark user image 850x565]

We'll be happy to oblige a throat punch to your veganism...


The Philly Cheese Steak is the only recipe where the true, authentic version (fatty crap beef with cheez wiz) is worse than the inauthentic versions.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He worked for the animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports, and says that when he drew his bosses' attention to the pension fund investments, they did nothing so he informed colleagues and was sacked as a result.

Bull farking shiat.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Everyone is now part of a protected class!

I expect no more problems.


Not me, I have to wait until I am old. Old people are a protected class, right?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I always make the bus driver stop so I can eat what they ran over.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Cdr.Murdock: Welcome to Philly.

[Fark user image 850x565]

We'll be happy to oblige a throat punch to your veganism...

The Philly Cheese Steak is the only recipe where the true, authentic version (fatty crap beef with cheez wiz) is worse than the inauthentic versions.


Me & the old lady still sojourn to 9th & Passyunk for one of these tourist specials from time to time.

But, if I'm not making my own at home, I go to one of the local places in DELCO.  New England Pizza in Marcus Hook is my current fav.  The pizza steak is really good.

In the end, the roll is an essential part of it.  If the roll is right, and it's got ketchup on it.  Meh.  Who cares.  It's the feed bag of the Proletariat anyhow.  If you're gonna go, may as well just go all the way and pay the consequences....
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
attain a certain level of cogency, seriousness, cohesion and importance

Welp, that lets veganism out right there.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: StoPPeRmobile: Everyone is now part of a protected class!

I expect no more problems.

Not me, I have to wait until I am old. Old people are a protected class, right?


No, age is.
"Protected classes" are not groups of people.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FWIW, even with your religious beliefs it's perfectly legal to fire you for constantly pushing them onto your coworkers or berating them about it. Any employer would want to seriously document the process And show they tried to redirect your behavior before resorting to firing you, but it's entirely possible.

All your other coworkers have a right to not suffer your constant proselytization. It's harassment.
 
spleef420
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Under whistleblower law he should be protected anyways.

Can't legally be fired for bringing impropriety to the attention of your superiors.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cubs300: SBinRR: His beliefs affect much of his everyday life. He will, for instance, walk rather than take a bus to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

Wait until he finds out about the ants that live around the sidewalk.

Does he farking live in a Hitchcock movie?  I'm pretty sure most of us can count on one finger the amount of times they've accidentally crashed into a bird.  They're pretty adept at flying away before your car gets to them.  My brother did hit a turkey one time, but turkeys are assholes.

Wait until he finds out how many spiders he swallows while he sleeps.


The one and only time I've been in a vehicle that hit a bird it was like the movies.  I hate to say it, but it was kind if glorious.  Going about 100 MPH on the autobahn and a bird flew right into the grill, giant puff of feathers everywhere.  Looked like someone broke open a down pillow.

With that said, I wonder how he can work or live at all that has a building with windows.  I've seen way more birds die by kamikaziing into a window than get hit by cars.  If he has a problem with bugs and birds dying to cars he should have a problem with buildings with windows.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't eat animals - F*ck them!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He will, for instance, walk rather than take a bus to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

He really should just off himself then.  He kills billions of microorganisms simply by breathing.  He will be much more useful as a food source for bacteria, insects etc, when buried underground.
 
nursetim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cman: You weren't fired for being a vegan

You were fired for being an ass


It is a bad look if an organization called the League Against Cruel Sports has investments in animal testing.  What is not said in the article is if the organization's investments are disclosed to every member or if only certain executives are supposed to know.  I expect this suit has an ulterior motive to push the issue and shame people into changing the way the money is invested.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: He worked for the animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports, and says that when he drew his bosses' attention to the pension fund investments, they did nothing so he informed colleagues and was sacked as a result.

Bull farking shiat.


^

Just because you say that is the reason, doesn't make it the reason.  I once told my father I was fired from Toy 'R' Us because I wasn't needed for the season anymore, but that wasn't the reason at all.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know vegans who own longhorn cattle and go hunting.

It turns out the food group that vegans eat has extreme benefits for the heart-attack-this-week crowd and if motivated, they will change their eating habits -- so long as you don't tell them it's vegan.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Rapmaster2000: Cdr.Murdock: Welcome to Philly.

[Fark user image 850x565]

We'll be happy to oblige a throat punch to your veganism...

The Philly Cheese Steak is the only recipe where the true, authentic version (fatty crap beef with cheez wiz) is worse than the inauthentic versions.

Me & the old lady still sojourn to 9th & Passyunk for one of these tourist specials from time to time.

But, if I'm not making my own at home, I go to one of the local places in DELCO.  New England Pizza in Marcus Hook is my current fav.  The pizza steak is really good.

In the end, the roll is an essential part of it.  If the roll is right, and it's got ketchup on it.  Meh.  Who cares.  It's the feed bag of the Proletariat anyhow.  If you're gonna go, may as well just go all the way and pay the consequences....


I have absolutely no desire to visit Philadelphia other than to try an authentic Philly Cheesesteak.

How does Jersey Mike's stack up next to the real thing? I really like Jersey Mike's cheesesteak.

Now I  want a sub, my corn chowder soup isn't going to cut it...
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Found is alter ego
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Everyone is now part of a protected class!

I expect no more problems.


This.   Everyone has a belief system, whether explicit or implicit.  Just slap a label on it and you're now part of a protected class.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: TheSteelCricket: StoPPeRmobile: Everyone is now part of a protected class!

I expect no more problems.

Not me, I have to wait until I am old. Old people are a protected class, right?

No, age is.
"Protected classes" are not groups of people.


Protection on basis of age is extremely limited in the US.  As I understand it, Federally, you can't refuse a job to someone over 40 on the basis of age (or fire them on the basis of age with some exceptions), and some states have laws protecting the elderly from certain kinds of exploitation, but that's about it.  I don't think there would be a legal prohibition against, for example, having a hotel where guests had to be 30-35 years old.  I don't think anyone younger or older would have the legal basis to challenge that, unlike, for example, a racial or sex requirement.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: StoPPeRmobile: Everyone is now part of a protected class!

I expect no more problems.

Not me, I have to wait until I am old. Old people are a protected class, right?


If you have a gender, race, or sexual orientation you have a protected race.  Even if you're a straight, white, male you cannot be fired or discriminated against because of it.
 
Stantz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cubs300: I'm pretty sure most of us can count on one finger the amount of times they've accidentally crashed into a bird.  They're pretty adept at flying away before your car gets to them.


The first time I ever saw an owl in the wild was when it flew straight into the (closed) passenger window of my truck a few years ago.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He will, for instance, walk rather than take a bus to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

Uh, the bus is going to take the bus route if you are on it or not.  By walking instead of sharing the route with other bus riders, you will now be stepping on insects that would have lived.  Congratulations, you have no idea what you are doing in this universe or how anything works.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Cdr.Murdock: Welcome to Philly.

[Fark user image 850x565]

We'll be happy to oblige a throat punch to your veganism...

The Philly Cheese Steak is the only recipe where the true, authentic version (fatty crap beef with cheez wiz) is worse than the inauthentic versions.


A real cheese steak is just a cheese steak. Throwing "Philly" on it, ESPECIALLY in Philly, is just announcing "this is shiat we haze tourists with."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A vegan fighter pilot?

Hello, Harold Freakstorm Marine Air Force fighter pilot AND vegan.  Yes.  yes.  I am awesome.  I can save the planet AND protect the skies.  Oh, go ahead  and punch me in the nads.  they're completely numb.  Now, there I was...  I was enjoying a kale and dandelion sandwich made of non gluten air and I was flying 60,000 feet at mach 7 when these islamsofascists in their Allah powered scramjet tried to hack my plane with their scimitars.  We, hahaha, I just put down my delish sandwich...  oh just keep punching me there.  It's fine.  I put my sandwich down in my reusable sandwich container and I did a double immilman, a flat back spin and in inverted yaw and there I am, right on their tail.  Well, they started to pray to the wrong god cause I put 4000 20 mm depleted Ukrainian bullets in to their scramjet and them in their Heaven with their 27 virgins.  I finished my sandwich, made sweet love to myself and went back to the air base.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: How does Jersey Mike's stack up next to the real thing? I really like Jersey Mike's cheesesteak.


Jersey Mike's cheese steak is about a million times better than the real thing.  The real thing was made for the impoverished and/or the drunk.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Everyone is now part of a protected class!

I expect no more problems.


Everyone has always been part of a protected class.  Do you have a race?  A sex? A  national origin?  Beliefs?
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have a question. Religion is protected, s does that mean you can run around your workplace telling people to donate to your church and yelling about how everyone is going to hell with impunity, or can workplaces give you the boot for creating a hostile environment?
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkulprit: TheSteelCricket: StoPPeRmobile: Everyone is now part of a protected class!

I expect no more problems.

Not me, I have to wait until I am old. Old people are a protected class, right?

If you have a gender, race, or sexual orientation you have a protected race.  Even if you're a straight, white, male you cannot be fired or discriminated against because of it.


Phew...
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Discriminating against vegans is fine. Also, encouraged
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: TheSteelCricket: How does Jersey Mike's stack up next to the real thing? I really like Jersey Mike's cheesesteak.

Jersey Mike's cheese steak is about a million times better than the real thing.  The real thing was made for the impoverished and/or the drunk.


Awesome, now I have no reason to go to Philadelphia. Thank you.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stantz: He will, for instance, walk rather than take a bus to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

So a proper chuckle at parties then.


Stepping on how many insects in the process?

Clueless.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: I have a question. Religion is protected, s does that mean you can run around your workplace telling people to donate to your church and yelling about how everyone is going to hell with impunity, or can workplaces give you the boot for creating a hostile environment?


That would depend on the workplace. My workplace has a policy regarding politics and religion. The policy states do not discuss.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: I have a question. Religion is protected, s does that mean you can run around your workplace telling people to donate to your church and yelling about how everyone is going to hell with impunity, or can workplaces give you the boot for creating a hostile environment?


Can you fire assholes?  Yes, you can fire assholes.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cubs300: SBinRR: His beliefs affect much of his everyday life. He will, for instance, walk rather than take a bus to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds.

Wait until he finds out about the ants that live around the sidewalk.

Does he farking live in a Hitchcock movie?  I'm pretty sure most of us can count on one finger the amount of times they've accidentally crashed into a bird.  They're pretty adept at flying away before your car gets to them.  My brother did hit a turkey one time, but turkeys are assholes.

Wait until he finds out how many spiders he swallows while he sleeps.



Between 89 million and 340 million die annually in the US alone from impacts with vehicles.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Everyone is now part of a protected class!

I expect no more problems.


Everyone always has been.
 
