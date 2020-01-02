 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Front tires? Where you're going you don't need front tires. Because you're going to jail   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
must've been easy to spot with all the sparks flying
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some weapons grade BAC.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he's still alive with that amount of alcohol in his blood, must less conscious and attempting to drive.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what a drink driver is, was he delivering drinks or something?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: I'm not sure what a drink driver is, was he delivering drinks or something?


Yeah not only that but apparently he tyres easily.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six times the legal limit. I wonder if people in Wisconsin are nodding their heads approvingly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Six times the legal limit. I wonder if people in Wisconsin are nodding their heads approvingly.


easier to do when the limit is only 0.035
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Yellow Beard: Six times the legal limit. I wonder if people in Wisconsin are nodding their heads approvingly.

easier to do when the limit is only 0.035


yea, that's not even in 'medical emergency' range. AKA "Tuesday" for many Farkers.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Front tyres missing.  Must be a euphemism.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Yellow Beard: Six times the legal limit. I wonder if people in Wisconsin are nodding their heads approvingly.

easier to do when the limit is only 0.035


That's not even properly drunk.
 
