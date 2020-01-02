 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Farmers fighting hunger? Pfffft. We have a half a ton of butter here. Let's make a sculpture. It's "tradition"   (wtae.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you want people to just eat butter?
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUTTERY MALES!
 
darwinpolice [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: you want people to just eat butter?


It's called an Allegheny County Brunch and it's delicious.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darwinpolice: Allegheny County Brunch


the 412 artery cloggers are the dancers they provide.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: darwinpolice: Allegheny County Brunch

the 412 artery cloggers are the dancers they provide.


C'mon, this deserves some love - I can practically hear them shuffling around in their little wood-soled shoes...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2018, about 1.89 billion pounds of butter were manufactured in the United States"

But, Subby you sure stomped the fark out of that molehill. Well done.

Next do the amount of peanut butter wasted each year when people don't scrape the jar.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an obnoxious website. Two pop-ups requesting push notifications, one pop-up complaining about an ad blocker, and a full screen pop-up requiring a manual close. And then backing out of the article triggered an autoplay video with sound.

I'm so hopping mad I forgot what joke about butter I was going to make.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1000 pounds of butter would make nearly 4 Paula Deens.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby walks around looking for reasons to get offended.

If you thought the last 3 years were tough subby, you have 5 more that will be especially triggering coming up. Maybe 2025 will be even worse.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Enough butter to make about 2000 good croissants.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My state's big yearly butter sculpture is turned into biogas and fertilizer. It used to be fed to pigs but they worried it would spread lysteria (it never has, but could.)
We're Modern Americans, people may be starving but lack of access to 99% pure fat is not why.
https://www.syracuse.com/statefair/20​1​9/09/bye-butter-butter-sculpture-disma​ntled-after-2019-nys-fair-video.html
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


"We'd sure like to get a piece of THAT."
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For the life of me I could not find my shop of "Joe Don Baker - Mitchell's Butter Buffet" North on the I-19 then just smell for it.

This will have to do.
 
