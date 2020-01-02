 Skip to content
(Metro)   Chinese lanterns started the fire, so alert Billy Joel   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Setting a paper balloon on fire, watching it float away into the night sky, and then going about the rest of your evening without a thought about where it might land is one of the most perfect metaphors I can think of for how entirely too many people conduct their everyday existence.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat. Everyone knows that chimps are arsonists.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is there not a legend of those lanterns being used in millennium of Chinese warfare?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the lanterns were always burning.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

limeyfellow: I thought the lanterns were always burning.


Since the world's been turning, at least.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Setting a paper balloon on fire, watching it float away into the night sky, and then going about the rest of your evening without a thought about where it might land is one of the most perfect metaphors I can think of for how entirely too many people conduct their everyday existence.


I agree.  Double-ly so for online posting.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Some "miracle" there, Mr Article Title Writer Person

2 chimps survive!  A miracle!
 
gojirast
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Candles were placed outside the entrance to the zoo in Krefeld, western Germany (Picture: EPA)
Candles were placed outside the entrance to the zooPETA is just taunting them now.
 
gojirast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Candles were placed outside the entrance to the zoo

PETA is just taunting them now.


stupid website refer links and making pasted text look invisible in the edit window...
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Billy Joel didn't write "Chinese Lanterns". That was Phil Campbell.

/I know
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Folk Festival I help run has been fighting a battle against those damn lanterns for the better part of a decade. And after a couple of house fires caused by the lanterns, the locals have started posting cops in the campground.

One or two are cute. But chuckleheads will light off a few hundred at a time.
 
