(Newsweek)   The white supremacist nazi who organized the Charlottesville rally that ended in a domestic terror attack is finally arrested   (newsweek.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Roman Empire, Augustus Sol Invictus, Racism, Political theories, Nationalism, Miami Herald, White supremacy, Right rally  
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess Augustus Sol Invictus isn't so invincible after all. Think he'll give up cosplaying?
 
sillydragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And nothing of value, etc...
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sozelle: I guess Augustus Sol Invictus isn't so invincible after all. Think he'll give up cosplaying?


I think people working for offices that handle namechange paperwork should be able to put people on watch lists...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His real name is Austin Gillespie. From before he began styling himself as some sort of magical warrior monk.

Austin. Gillespie.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who knew you could get arrested for assaulting a sex dummy?  Cause that's the face of an incel right there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow, BCSO really likes their branding! Can't tell if the guy has bad acne scars or an acute case of watermarkitis.

d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sozelle: I guess Augustus Sol Invictus isn't so invincible after all. Think he'll give up cosplaying?


Here's hoping there's a future news article describing him begging the court for leniency with the headline, "Better crawl, Sol."
 
mattj1984
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like a made for TV superhero show super villain.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's some expedient police work, Lou.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tax evasion?
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*opens article to incredibly large and creepy mugshot*
Fark user imageView Full Size


FU Newsweek!
 
oldfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Tax evasion?


Domestic violence.

Would have never imagined that a piece of shiat would commit such a crime.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For a firm handshake and a presidential pardon. And a show on Fox News.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of those fine people.
 
keldaria
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Huh, 2 days in and we're already off to a great start. Let's keep up the pace to make 2020 great.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Wow, BCSO really likes their branding! Can't tell if the guy has bad acne scars or an acute case of watermarkitis.

[d.newsweek.com image 737x645]


*shakes tiny fist*
Damn you! I didn't need that twice in less than a minute!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahh... That's better.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfool: [i.imgur.com image 720x485]


Don't forget those in power THAT ACTIVELY ENCOURAGE IT.

God, I want Miller in the farking Hague!
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hearing that a white supremacist is a domestic abuser is about as surprising as hearing that a youth pastor is a child molester.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Took long enough.  Let's hope this thread actually sticks around.
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1 of many bad people on both sides
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Miami Herald reported that Augustus Sol Invictus, born Austin Gilespie

I know it's been mentioned already but...JFC. Imagine how much of a chud you have to be to not only legally change your name to Latin, but also to choose "Invincible Sun" or whatever that translates to.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Wow, BCSO really likes their branding! Can't tell if the guy has bad acne scars or an acute case of watermarkitis.

[d.newsweek.com image 737x645]


I think they do that because they want to make it very clear that they own that image and not those scam sites that publish your mugshot and then demand you pay them to take it down.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Article is a mess.

It appears Mr. Invictus was involved in a physical altercation with a woman (or hopefully, a young boy) in South Carolina. I like the term *high and aggravated*. It has a nice ring to it, like he tied her up or something.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sozelle: Think he'll give up cosplaying?

I hope so.  I've known some cosplayers and as people they're worlds away from this piece of garbage.
 
chrismurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They claim to be Christians, but you know deep down they wanna be pagan.

During his campaign, he raised eyebrows when he claimed to have killed a goat and drank its blood as part of a ritual at the end of a walk from Orlando to the Mojave Desert ...
 
pancakeface
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mattj1984: Looks like a made for TV superhero show super villain.


I'm not super surprised at that
 
jerryskid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yet another example of conservative christian values - they are all wife beaters.

I wonder what so of religion attracts such quality individuals.  You can always tell something about the management by looking at the type of people the organization has as employees.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lock him up!
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: For a firm handshake and a presidential pardon. And a show on Fox News.


Luckily DV is a state crime, not a federal one so there's not crap that Trump can do about his charges.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chrismurphy: They claim to be Christians, but you know deep down they wanna be pagan.

During his campaign, he raised eyebrows when he claimed to have killed a goat and drank its blood as part of a ritual at the end of a walk from Orlando to the Mojave Desert ...


Maybe it's just me, but I'm trying to imagine drinking more than one litre of *any* blood without doing a passable imitation of the Trevi Fountain.

You know what?  I think he's lying...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: His real name is Austin Gillespie. From before he began styling himself as some sort of magical warrior monk.

Austin. Gillespie.


Like Dizzy Gillespie. So he's Black.

/NTTAWWT
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chrismurphy: They claim to be Christians, but you know deep down they wanna be pagan.

During his campaign, he raised eyebrows when he claimed to have killed a goat and drank its blood as part of a ritual at the end of a walk from Orlando to the Mojave Desert ...


If you rtfa he claims to be pagan.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sozelle: I guess Augustus Sol Invictus isn't so invincible after all. Think he'll give up cosplaying?


I'd love it if the judge said: "Nah - I'm not going to pronounce that crap.  We'll just call you... 'Tim'? "
 
kb7rky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You just wanna wipe that smirk off his face with a grenade:

FUCK THE BONUS
Youtube d2d-YmeZONU
 
major hatred
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was online friends with this guys crazy X.  She talked alot of crazy, but after you filtered it out you come to understand that these guys are plotters and dangerous.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i thought libertarians were into 'live and let live'

unless it's some sort of way to appear to distance oneself from the modern gop without having to actually do it.
 
Sophont
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TrollingForColumbine: chrismurphy: They claim to be Christians, but you know deep down they wanna be pagan.

During his campaign, he raised eyebrows when he claimed to have killed a goat and drank its blood as part of a ritual at the end of a walk from Orlando to the Mojave Desert ...

If you rtfa he claims to be pagan.


Christianity was begun by a filthy Jew, don't you know?
The only white religion is that of the Norse, the true Aryans.

And unfortunately, yes, this is what some whackos actually believe.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: oldfool: [i.imgur.com image 720x485]

Don't forget those in power THAT ACTIVELY ENCOURAGE IT.

God, I want Miller in the farking Hague!


Maybe he'll enjoy a tasty beverage while he's there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now there's the face of a man just looking for the right woman... to lock in the secret dungeon in his basement.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chrismurphy: They claim to be Christians, but you know deep down they wanna be pagan.

During his campaign, he raised eyebrows when he claimed to have killed a goat and drank its blood as part of a ritual at the end of a walk from Orlando to the Mojave Desert ...


He is pagan.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trump to announce that there were very fine people on both sides of the domestic violence action, he was treated very unfairly by the fake News media, and then issue a pardon in 3.....2....1
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Trump to announce that there were very fine people on both sides of the domestic violence action, he was treated very unfairly by the fake News media, and then issue a pardon in 3.....2....1


Again, Trump can only pardon people who are facing federal charges, he has no power over state charges. This was very important in the Muller investigations as he worked hand in hand with the AG from New York to make sure that there was a parallel, but not double jeopardy, line of charges in state court that could be used against all the cronies in case Trump went on a pardoning spree.
 
