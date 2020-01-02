 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida looks to make fireworks legal on holidays, blow remaining fingers off Florida tag   (wfla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
supershirtguy.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size



You may remember me from films such as "Firecrackers, the silent killer"
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Always makes me laugh.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

To be fair, some people get the same reaction from Taco Bell.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Florida screwed itself last election by passing the same constitutional ammendment that destroyed Oklahoma.  Requiring a simple majority to cut taxes but requiring a supermajority to raise them.

This means that it is all but impossible to undo tax cuts so they will forever have to look for things to legalize so they can tax them.

Hemp got legalized last year, which was good, fireworks are getting more legal now, probably to offset lost tobacco sales, and it is only a matter of time before they legalize marijuana so they can tax it.

Watch for them to start charging crazy high fees on license plate renewers and permits for small businesses, all so a bunch of rednecks can convince themselves that they are safe from big taxes, once they finally win the lottery.
 
gojirast
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They might as well. I live in a high rise in South Florida. Looking over the great wasteland that is the suburban areas to the east and north, the number of fireworks being shot in the air far exceeded in number if not quality of that shot off by the official shows I could see. There isn't enough police to effectively stop the activity, and it's a stupid thing to try to stop.
 
gojirast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: it is only a matter of time before they legalize marijuana so they can tax it.


Good.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Florida screwed itself last election by passing the same constitutional ammendment that destroyed Oklahoma.  Requiring a simple majority to cut taxes but requiring a supermajority to raise them.

This means that it is all but impossible to undo tax cuts so they will forever have to look for things to legalize so they can tax them.

Hemp got legalized last year, which was good, fireworks are getting more legal now, probably to offset lost tobacco sales, and it is only a matter of time before they legalize marijuana so they can tax it.

Watch for them to start charging crazy high fees on license plate renewers and permits for small businesses, all so a bunch of rednecks can convince themselves that they are safe from big taxes, once they finally win the lottery.



FL doesn't even have income tax, right? I mean, personal income tax. So it's all sales tax, property taxes, some corporate tax and hotel room taxes. So they seriously should get into legalizing shiat to put a sales tax on. I'm surprised they are this late to the legal weed party. They should be legalizing cocaine.
 
El Brujo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Idiots are way into fireworks.  Florida is full of idiots.  Win.
 
gojirast
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: winedrinkingman: Florida screwed itself last election by passing the same constitutional ammendment that destroyed Oklahoma.  Requiring a simple majority to cut taxes but requiring a supermajority to raise them.

This means that it is all but impossible to undo tax cuts so they will forever have to look for things to legalize so they can tax them.

Hemp got legalized last year, which was good, fireworks are getting more legal now, probably to offset lost tobacco sales, and it is only a matter of time before they legalize marijuana so they can tax it.

Watch for them to start charging crazy high fees on license plate renewers and permits for small businesses, all so a bunch of rednecks can convince themselves that they are safe from big taxes, once they finally win the lottery.


FL doesn't even have income tax, right? I mean, personal income tax. So it's all sales tax, property taxes, some corporate tax and hotel room taxes. So they seriously should get into legalizing shiat to put a sales tax on. I'm surprised they are this late to the legal weed party. They should be legalizing cocaine.


Yes. Also if we legalized coke here, we could surpass California's tax revenues by a factor of 3 within
3 months.
 
