Hunter fires three shots at a running deer. Near a house. And hits the family's horse
9
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


that's a hell of a bullet that can shave a rectangle too
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An online fundraiserraised $1,375 to help pay for Penny's medical expenses.

The asshole who shot Penny should be required to pay all of Penny's medical expenses, plus damages to the family, and should never be permitted to hold a gun again.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

He should have to eat the horse too.
 
smurfco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First Burisma, now this.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The horse survived.
He should eat the horse's poop.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One time, when I was lost in the woods while hunting, I tried that whole "shoot 3 shots in the air" thing, hoping for a rescue.  It never came.  I finally just walked out of the woods when I ran out of arrows.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nothing runs like a deer.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unavailable for comments.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
