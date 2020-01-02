 Skip to content
(AP News)   Battery factory fire injures 14. Investigating officers say the company administration will be charged with neglect, irony   (apnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever the headline hints management will be punished you know it didn't happen in America.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So negative!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to Coulomb over the evidence, I know it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm positive this company is getting sued for this.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm positive this company is getting sued for this.


I hope they find a AAA lawyer to defend them.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was started in the parking lot by 9 Volts.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fire just kept going and going and going...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm positive this company is getting sued for this.


Given how the company ignored safety measures, it's hard to think of this as anything other than ionic, not merely coincidental. The potential alone was staggering, and the capacity for harm incredible. Once they run the fault for this mess to ground, I seriously home someone spends some time in a nice, dry cell.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*hope
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They're going to Coulomb over the evidence, I know it.


Watt are you trying to say? Look, it doesn't matter just how much damage is caused, someone has to ohm up to it, no matter how much it hertz personally.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Jeebus Saves: I'm positive this company is getting sued for this.

Given how the company ignored safety measures, it's hard to think of this as anything other than ionic, not merely coincidental. The potential alone was staggering, and the capacity for harm incredible. Once they run the fault for this mess to ground, I seriously home someone spends some time in a nice, dry cell.


Wouldn't a flooded cell be more appropriate?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

edmo: Whenever the headline hints management will be punished you know it didn't happen in America.


Except the article didn't say squat about mgmt being punished and, if you pause to pull your head out, you'll know that Subby was just making a small electrical joke.

Were you just fishing for votes from the moron portion of the Fark left?  Or perhaps you ARE the moron portion of the Fark left.
 
Brofar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't get the irony tag?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They're going to Coulomb over the evidence, I know it.

Watt are you trying to say? Look, it doesn't matter just how much damage is caused, someone has to ohm up to it, no matter how much it hertz personally.


Batteries are DC, so there will be zero hertz.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
India..When you start enforcing building codes, labor laws and well, any laws..You might find that
fewer of your first responders and citizens die horribly...I know you've got a lot of replacements, but
it's just another reason why people want to avoid your country at all costs.

Along with the trash filth, people peeing and pooping all over, lack of functioning sewage systems, lack of clean water systems,inconsistent power systems, the caste system...Well..A lot of stuff...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: FormlessOne: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They're going to Coulomb over the evidence, I know it.

Watt are you trying to say? Look, it doesn't matter just how much damage is caused, someone has to ohm up to it, no matter how much it hertz personally.

Batteries are DC, so there will be zero hertz.


Sure, way to wave that around - I quip, you quash, and the cycle of resistance continues.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SansNeural: edmo: Whenever the headline hints management will be punished you know it didn't happen in America.

Except the article didn't say squat about mgmt being punished and, if you pause to pull your head out, you'll know that Subby was just making a small electrical joke.

Were you just fishing for votes from the moron portion of the Fark left?  Or perhaps you ARE the moron portion of the Fark left.


That's why I said "headline" genius.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whoever set the fire should be charged with battery.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: FormlessOne: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They're going to Coulomb over the evidence, I know it.

Watt are you trying to say? Look, it doesn't matter just how much damage is caused, someone has to ohm up to it, no matter how much it hertz personally.

Batteries are DC, so there will be zero hertz.

Sure, way to wave that around - I quip, you quash, and the cycle of resistance continues.


Well, you know the rule. If you have resistance and something else, you have an oscillator. Thus, the cycle of resistance continues.
 
OldJames
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a lot of lost potential
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm keeping an ion this story.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires in India

So you saying a third world country that is being exploited for cheap labor and has no workers rights just might cut corners fto maximize profit.
 
gar1013
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was going to make a Bhopal comment, but then I remembered that it was a pesticide factory - even though the same company was known for batteries.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I'm keeping an ion this story.


I'm with you - I'm galvanized.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Whenever the headline hints management will be punished you know it didn't happen in America.


You think india has better business ethics than the us? Seriously?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: SansNeural: edmo: Whenever the headline hints management will be punished you know it didn't happen in America.

Except the article didn't say squat about mgmt being punished and, if you pause to pull your head out, you'll know that Subby was just making a small electrical joke.

Were you just fishing for votes from the moron portion of the Fark left?  Or perhaps you ARE the moron portion of the Fark left.

That's why I said "headline" genius.


Ah, of course.  I usually say "headsquiggle" myself.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Brofar: I don't get the irony tag?


something to do with batteries and charged
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wademh: Brofar: I don't get the irony tag?

something to do with batteries and charged


If they were making LiFePO4 cells, the irony tag would fit well.  Just before it rapidly oxidized.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SansNeural: wademh: Brofar: I don't get the irony tag?

something to do with batteries and charged

If they were making LiFePO4 cells, the irony tag would fit well.  Just before it rapidly oxidized.


Is this what we're reduced to?
 
