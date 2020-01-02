 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Headline: "Plane crash fatalities fell more than 50% in 2019". Subby is pretty sure most plane crash fatalities fell 100% of the way
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The #1 cause of airplane crashes is pilot error. We should be taking as much as possible duties of pilots and automating them even further.
 
orbister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Brilliant idea. For example, perhaps Boeing could automate trim control in the new 737. That should certainly help.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boeing is a shiat company. Their automation sucks.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Since they are the only one in the US that may be a problem
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

What does that have to do with anything? Airlines should only buy American planes, is that what you are getting at?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Well, there's your problem right there.  Asking a company that makes sh*t to produce computer software is just plane wrong.  We should order software from a software company, and sh*t from Boeing Company.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
