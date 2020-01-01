 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   Someone notices that slavery is still technically legal in certain situations in the backwards redneck state of... Minnesota?   (twincities.com) divider line
17
    More: Awkward, Saint Paul, Minnesota, State constitutions of the United States, Constitutions, U.S. state, Slavery, United States House Committee on the Judiciary, Minnesota, St. Paul's police chief  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2020 at 7:29 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Slavery is still alive and well in much of the world; India, Asia, north Africa.....

A Story of Modern Slavery
 
lomnoir [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

LordZorch: Slavery is still alive and well in much of the world; India, Asia, north Africa.....

A Story of Modern Slavery


Here in the United States too, under certain circumstances according to the 13th Amendment:
Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And a state legislator quickly responded, saying he plans to draft a document to make the change with the goal of having it on the 2020 ballot, so Minnesotans can vote on it.

For the love of God, don't let them vote on it. I'd hate to see it go 51/49.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: And a state legislator quickly responded, saying he plans to draft a document to make the change with the goal of having it on the 2020 ballot, so Minnesotans can vote on it.

For the love of God, don't let them vote on it. I'd hate to see it go 51/49.


It's almost like a get out the vote effort for rednecks and Nazis.

There's no percentage in doing a symbolic gesture on the presidential ballot.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lomnoir: LordZorch: Slavery is still alive and well in much of the world; India, Asia, north Africa.....

A Story of Modern Slavery

Here in the United States too, under certain circumstances according to the 13th Amendment:
Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.


Yup, that provision is why you can run factories in prisons and pay the inmates a buck an hour.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jake_lex: lomnoir: LordZorch: Slavery is still alive and well in much of the world; India, Asia, north Africa.....

A Story of Modern Slavery

Here in the United States too, under certain circumstances according to the 13th Amendment:
Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Yup, that provision is why you can run factories in prisons and pay the inmates a buck an hour.


Not even that much.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pxlboy: jake_lex: lomnoir: LordZorch: Slavery is still alive and well in much of the world; India, Asia, north Africa.....

A Story of Modern Slavery

Here in the United States too, under certain circumstances according to the 13th Amendment:
Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Yup, that provision is why you can run factories in prisons and pay the inmates a buck an hour.

Not even that much.


Yeah, was gonna say.  "Have any Wisconsin lawmakers taken a look at the US Constitution lately?  Or ever?"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is illegal to export things made with slavery (or prison labor) to most other countries (the socialist types with free heath care).

As an example, the Tesla battery factory was built using prison labor and that caused some legal problems in Australia.
 
GMcG
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are backwards rednecks in every state in the union.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's also illlegal to ship objects made by prison labor between states. Ashurst-Sumners Act. That's why America had chain gangs building roads or prisoners making license plates. The more profitable uses of prisoners were illegal.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In MN, we don't call them rednecks, we call them jack pine savages. Most of them are from Blainetucky.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: And a state legislator quickly responded, saying he plans to draft a document to make the change with the goal of having it on the 2020 ballot, so Minnesotans can vote on it.

For the love of God, don't let them vote on it. I'd hate to see it go 51/49.


Or worse, 52/48...
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thepeterd: ecmoRandomNumbers: And a state legislator quickly responded, saying he plans to draft a document to make the change with the goal of having it on the 2020 ballot, so Minnesotans can vote on it.

For the love of God, don't let them vote on it. I'd hate to see it go 51/49.

Or worse, 52/48...


But Collins would be very concerned, so there is that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Minnesota may seem innocuous, but remember they elected Eugine McCarthy to the Senate.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fusillade762: pxlboy: jake_lex: lomnoir: LordZorch: Slavery is still alive and well in much of the world; India, Asia, north Africa.....

A Story of Modern Slavery

Here in the United States too, under certain circumstances according to the 13th Amendment:
Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

Yup, that provision is why you can run factories in prisons and pay the inmates a buck an hour.

Not even that much.

Yeah, was gonna say.  "Have any Wisconsin lawmakers taken a look at the US Constitution lately?  Or ever?"


Wisconsin is not Minnesota, not even when flying over.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: It is illegal to export things made with slavery (or prison labor) to most other countries (the socialist types with free heath care).

As an example, the Tesla battery factory was built using prison labor and that caused some legal problems in Australia.


Australia didn't want the competition?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Minnesota may seem innocuous, but remember they elected Eugine McCarthy to the Senate.


And a wrestler to be governor.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report