(New Zealand Herald)   In case you were feeling slightly optimistic about the year to come, scientists estimate that more than half a BILLION animals have died so far in the Australian brush fires   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And volunteer fire fighters

pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like how the picture implies the problem is kangaroos bounding headlong into flames.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also the drop bears are now on fire which means they do an additional d10 splash damage to you when carrying out their dreaded "Tourist Bushwhack" move.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of those animals Hey buddy
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops , dumb phone.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "Crikey!".
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now there's only a 98% chance that you'll be killed in the Austrailan outback.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but most of them were spiders.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half a billion fewer things trying to kill you.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By fire be purged!
 
ol' gormsby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in south-eastern QLD. The fire danger here is a bit lower at the moment than those poor bastards in south-eastern NSW/North-eastern Vic and Gippsland, SA, and WA. I'll keep feeding and watering the birds and other wildlife as I can. Anything to help the population. I was relieved when one of the local breeding magpie couples introduced their juvenile to me a couple of weeks ago. We've had King Parrots turning up looking hungry, crimson rosellas, pale-headed rosellas, magpies, currawongs and kookaburras. What's unusual about that is that they're all prepared to come to the verandah for food. Usually they wouldn't come closer than the trees. I don't want them to become habituated and dependent on me for food, but the supply of "normal" food must be pretty slim if they're coming in closer. I can also see honeybees hanging around the birdbath, taking a drink.

None of these photos are mine:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

female king parrot on the left, male on the right - no, she's not a "queen" parrot!

download.ams.birds.cornell.eduView Full Size

Crimson rosella

petguide.comView Full Size

Pale-headed rosella - assertive little bastards - they'll face up to and chase away birds twice their size.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Pied currawong - these are very jumpy, but kind of funny. Put out a piece of meat, then retreat to cover. They won't come down if they can see you. They land on the platform, and start looking around before they take the meat. It's almost like "Free food? What's the trap? Is there a hidden camera or someone trying to capture me?" Then they take the food, and I've seen this multiple times, they seem to look straight at you through the window, and take off.

Beautiful creatures, all of them. Helping them survive and thrive in this shiatful weather is going to be a priority.

/ don't worry, I'll stop feeding them when the weather cools and we get some decent rainfall.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wyalt Derp: Yeah, but most of them were spiders.


"Ecologists from the University of Sydney now estimate 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been lost since September. "
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Wyalt Derp: Yeah, but most of them were spiders.

"Ecologists from the University of Sydney now estimate 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been lost since September. "


well they probably all had spider eggs in them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's typical of scientists.  Always trying to make us feel bad with reality. Sad!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Wow, we're so lucky there is no human-made global warming. If it were, the whole world could be on fire...
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: pkjun: Wyalt Derp: Yeah, but most of them were spiders.

"Ecologists from the University of Sydney now estimate 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been lost since September. "

well they probably all had spider eggs in them.


At least it keeps the spider eggs out of Bubble Yum bubble gum.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cane roads: turns out they're fire-resistant too.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Cane roads: turns out they're fire-resistant too.


Toads
 
caira
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Half a billion fewer things trying to kill you.


But the one big hot thing is like half a billion times more likely to succeed. It's not a good trade.

The only upside I can think of is that gum trees just sending out their first green shoots after a bushfire are eerily, uniquely beautiful things, and hopefully there'll be a long enough break between infernos after this to see them come out.
 
LewDux
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OK, doomers and gloomers
 
Animatronik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: So now there's only a 98% chance that you'll be killed in the Austrailan outback.


Yep.
This has been the ptoblem there forat least the last 200000 years. Its too dry and full of nasties
 
Gooch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I get how the Whites are suffering, but there is absolutely no coverage about the toll on the Aborigines. I guess everything for them is okey dokey?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gooch: I get how the Whites are suffering, but there is absolutely no coverage about the toll on the Aborigines. I guess everything for them is okey dokey?


I hear their beds are burning.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ol' gormsby: I'm in south-eastern QLD. The fire danger here is a bit lower at the moment than those poor bastards in south-eastern NSW/North-eastern Vic and Gippsland, SA, and WA. I'll keep feeding and watering the birds and other wildlife as I can. Anything to help the population. I was relieved when one of the local breeding magpie couples introduced their juvenile to me a couple of weeks ago. We've had King Parrots turning up looking hungry, crimson rosellas, pale-headed rosellas, magpies, currawongs and kookaburras. What's unusual about that is that they're all prepared to come to the verandah for food. Usually they wouldn't come closer than the trees. I don't want them to become habituated and dependent on me for food, but the supply of "normal" food must be pretty slim if they're coming in closer. I can also see honeybees hanging around the birdbath, taking a drink.

...

Beautiful creatures, all of them. Helping them survive and thrive in this shiatful weather is going to be a priority.

/ don't worry, I'll stop feeding them when the weather cools and we get some decent rainfall.


I was down there in November, staying with a friend in Yarrabilba. Even back then the smoke was terrible; driving to/from BNE you could barely see the city from the M1. There's a lot of property around there, especially around Tamborine, that would be annihilated in about ten minutes if the fires spread. Many of my Aussie friends and colleagues have been directly affected by the fires and/or are spending a lot of time and money helping others or with animal rescue. One of my friend's friends is a snake catcher and he said they've had a huge increase in business this summer. Not sure if it's directly related, but things are certainly out of whack.

Definitely all-hands-on-deck down there. Good luck.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My favourite pigeon
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And half the rabbits still remain
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xai: [Fark user image 719x490]

My favourite pigeon


Until he crossed paths with Catpain Blackudder, the Flanders pigeon murderer.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xai: [Fark user image image 719x490]

My favourite pigeon


ROLLIN' SAFARI - what if animals were round?
Youtube yltlJEdSAHw
 
ol' gormsby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: ol' gormsby: I'm in south-eastern QLD. The fire danger here is a bit lower at the moment than those poor bastards in south-eastern NSW/North-eastern Vic and Gippsland, SA, and WA. I'll keep feeding and watering the birds and other wildlife as I can. Anything to help the population. I was relieved when one of the local breeding magpie couples introduced their juvenile to me a couple of weeks ago. We've had King Parrots turning up looking hungry, crimson rosellas, pale-headed rosellas, magpies, currawongs and kookaburras. What's unusual about that is that they're all prepared to come to the verandah for food. Usually they wouldn't come closer than the trees. I don't want them to become habituated and dependent on me for food, but the supply of "normal" food must be pretty slim if they're coming in closer. I can also see honeybees hanging around the birdbath, taking a drink.

...

Beautiful creatures, all of them. Helping them survive and thrive in this shiatful weather is going to be a priority.

/ don't worry, I'll stop feeding them when the weather cools and we get some decent rainfall.

I was down there in November, staying with a friend in Yarrabilba. Even back then the smoke was terrible; driving to/from BNE you could barely see the city from the M1. There's a lot of property around there, especially around Tamborine, that would be annihilated in about ten minutes if the fires spread. Many of my Aussie friends and colleagues have been directly affected by the fires and/or are spending a lot of time and money helping others or with animal rescue. One of my friend's friends is a snake catcher and he said they've had a huge increase in business this summer. Not sure if it's directly related, but things are certainly out of whack.

Definitely all-hands-on-deck down there. Good luck.


Thanks. I used to go courting at Mt Tambourine. Convince a lucky girl to hop on the motorbike for a ride up the mountain. Lunch at St Bernard's Hotel, and a leisurely ride back home, usually resulted in an enthusiastic "yes" for a second date. Sometimes it resulted in a request for an overnight stay at St Bernard's Hotel. Good times.

http://stbernardshotel.com/restaurant​/
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pkjun: [Fark user image image 850x468]

I like how the picture implies the problem is kangaroos bounding headlong into flames.


The rabbit runs into the fire.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pkjun: Wyalt Derp: Yeah, but most of them were spiders.

"Ecologists from the University of Sydney now estimate 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been lost since September. "


All of them poisonous.
 
