(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Florida man arrested for fighting a gas pump after arguing with his girlfriend. No word on the likelihood of her name being Ethyl or who won the fight   (wjactv.com) divider line
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her name is probably not Ethyl. Her name probably representative of something that doesn't ignite easily and doesn't ignite smoothly. He's lucky neither she or the gas pump detonated.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Alice Cooper "Cold Ethyl"
Youtube SseNVkYv-bA

The weirdest live show ever
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He heard you have to keep your hose in line.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't look.
Ray Stevens - The Streak (Original)
Youtube bxUfg3uCBbg
 
Animatronik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That joke's just plain octyl.
 
