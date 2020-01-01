 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Pope apologizes for slapping a biatch   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There are many reasons Francis is a better man than I.

Add it to the list.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm going to give the Pope a pass on this one.

endlessfalling.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Slap a biatch NO NO
Fark an alter-boy OK OK

FOAD
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The love of a pope is different from that of a square.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: The love of a pope is different from that of a square.


Poping ain't easy.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Slap a biatch NO NO
Fark an alter-boy OK OK

FOAD


Calm down.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: ArkPanda: The love of a pope is different from that of a square.

Poping ain't easy.


Consult a doctor or priest.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The old bouncer still has it in him.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Slap a biatch NO NO
Fark an alter-boy OK OK

FOAD


Altar boy:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alter boy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Once in a while I'll see someone walking their dog down the street. Sometimes they yank on the leash to pull the dog back much like this woman yanked on him. That's just a total lack of respect from one human being to another.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Karen just wanted to know if he worked there.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That clip neatly demonstrates what my almost out lesbian pastor liked to tell our confirmation class of 1984:

.
"Popes are inherently wicked."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: The Karen just wanted to know if he worked there.


Ugh, I hate that "Karen" has become the standard appellation for selfish, coonty, entitled, middle-aged women. The only person named Karen I've ever known was super-cool and super-nice.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
THE POPE HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!
 
Jamesac68
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Rattrap007: The Karen just wanted to know if he worked there.

Ugh, I hate that "Karen" has become the standard appellation for selfish, coonty, entitled, middle-aged women. The only person named Karen I've ever known was super-cool and super-nice.


Speaking as someone married to a Karen, I find it hilarious.  Thankfully, so does she.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd get sick of being pawed at too.
Jeez people, he's JUST a man. Nothing more, nothing less.
If I happened upon a situation where the pope was visiting, I'd truly be like, "oh isn't that nice? Where's the coffee shop?"
All those revered of celebrity status, I wouldn't bat an eye.
Unless it's James Spader...(for some reason I've got a thing for him), I'd stare for a couple of minutes.
Other than that I don't care.
 
GungFu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What would have Elvis done? He would have given the women a hug and a scarf.
This Pope is a biatch for not being Elvisy. Wonder what would have happened if it was a little boy instead...
 
GungFu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of the Facebook comments on this story had one guy saying that the Pope was right to slap her hand to get away from her - because she could have had a little gun up her sleeve in order to assassinate him. He added that this possibility wasn't hyperbole.

Yup, American.
 
