 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cumberland Times-News)   Weiner roasting on an open fire? Nah, just a blaze at a nudists resort   (times-news.com) divider line
7
    More: Awkward, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, fast moving fire, Volunteer firefighters, First Amendment, Avalon Resort, bar area, Shaffer Funeral Home, Funeral services  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2020 at 1:18 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clothes burned up in blaze? No problem.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least they already have the hoses out. The question is, can they produce enough pressure and volume and aim well enough to put out the fire?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The rippin and the tearin, the rippin and the tearin.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: At least they already have the hoses out. The question is, can they produce enough pressure and volume and aim well enough to put out the fire?


Not in January
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That chimney isn't going down any time soon.

Must be a real hot one.
 
cmos99
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The pool was saved.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chest & nuts roasting on an open fire?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report